OU soccer: Sooners score 3 goals in 7 minutes to defeat Iowa State 3-1 for 6th straight win

With Oklahoma and Iowa State tied 1-1 late Thursday night, sophomore defender Sheridan Michel kicked the ball into the back of the net to give the Sooners the lead after a tightly contested battle.
It was a satisfactory feeling for Michel, who missed a shot that hit the crossbar in the first half.
“Yeah it was amazing,” Michel said. “I saw it come off the crossbar and I knew I had to do anything to get it in the back of the net.”
In the last minute, OU (7-2-2, 2-0 Big 12) was able to tack on an extra point, showing determination and growth to defeat ISU (3-5-3, 0-2-1) 3-1 Thursday night in Norman, stretching its win streak to six.
“They've come so far in a year," OU coach Mark Carr said of his team. "A year ago they wouldn't have been able to win that game. That's what it is about. That championship mentality and that never stay down mentality.”
By the 82nd minute, Oklahoma had taken 20 shots but had yet to score while ISU goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz dominated with nine saves.
“It was really difficult,” Carr said. “I mean credit to them, they hung around, they tried to slow the game down, they got players behind the ball. It was difficult and they made it hard for us. When you are playing against a team with 10 players, it's almost harder, the mental factor of it.”
Despite trailing for most of the game, the Sooners stayed aggressive throughout and ended the night with three yellow cards and a total of 12 fouls.
“It's a really competitive game,” Carr said. "It's a very physical game in the Big 12, everyone's physical and you have to compete. That's part of the game. We leave our hearts out there and sometimes I don't think we’re trying to be malicious or hurt anybody, we're just trying to compete.”
In the 84th minute, freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner scored a goal after hitting one off the crossbar just a minute earlier, and was assisted by fellow freshman forward Alexis Washington to tie the game.
Eikelbarner has three goals and 10 shots on the season, while seven of those shots have hit the goal. Washington, meanwhile hasn't reached the back of the net yet, but has six assists on the season with seven shots, three of them on goal.
𝘎𝘖𝘖𝘖𝘖𝘖𝘈𝘓 🗣️@morganneeik scores and we are tied! 84' | OU 1, ISU 1 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/nsv536DU3U— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 30, 2022
“That's why we recruited them here, they're super talented,” Carr said. “Alexis is a fan favorite already. You can see her dribbling skills and she beats people all the time. Then Morganne is a finisher. I said to her tonight to go on the field and make sure you score and she did. Just really proud of them and happy for them for making a contribution to the result tonight.
OU didn't stop there, as two minutes later, in the 86th minute, Michel's score for the lead slid past the goalkeeper and into the net.
⚡ 𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾 ⚡@Sheridan_m12 puts the #Sooners on top in the 87th minute! pic.twitter.com/afqDOL1hgF— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 30, 2022
“Sheridan doesn't normally find herself in that type of position but physically she's just a handful when that ball drops,” Carr said. “It bounced, she hit it, it's going in that top corner. She's capable of that. She's one of those things at the right place at the right time and fights and competes for the ball, it bounced the right way and very fortunate it went in.”
In the 89th minute, there was a last minute foul committed by Iowa State forward Magdalena Keck, giving Oklahoma another opportunity to score. Freshman Hailey Hartman took advantage of the penalty and put the game away for the Sooners, scoring her first career goal.
𝘗𝘒 𝘎𝘖𝘈𝘓‼️ First career goal for @HartmanHali and it's 3-1, #Sooners! pic.twitter.com/lE9Yp8kobT— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 30, 2022
“It felt really good. We were facing some adversity so we knew we had to pick it up at the end there,” Michel said. “It just felt good to be able to do that. We knew we haven’t won here at John Crain yet this year and we really wanted to be able to put on something fun for the fans tonight.”
With the win, OU remains the only Big 12 team without a loss or tie in conference play. The Sooners will play Texas Tech at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, looking to add another win to their streak.
“Another win,” Carr said. “We have to go game to game. There's no easy games in the Big 12, so you have to get done with this one and focus on the next one. We respect everybody. We know there's a lot of good teams, there's a lot of good talent but we’re good as well. Texas Tech is going to be another challenge. They're coming here on Sunday and we have to be prepared and ready to go again. So yeah, another win, that's the standard here.”
