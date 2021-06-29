OU soccer: Sooners release 2021 season schedule

Oklahoma’s 2021 schedule was released Tuesday.
Back to match days.Back to John Crain Field. Back to Oklahoma Soccer❗Our 2021 schedule is here ⏬📆 » https://t.co/F5ZPBrgx5Q🎟️ » https://t.co/2HvTgwdj3h📰 » https://t.co/7aXSOlavgm#Sooners | #PunchUp pic.twitter.com/CGT1qz4LBs— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) June 29, 2021
The Sooners will play an exhibition match against Air Force on Aug. 9 before opening the season on the road against Houston on Aug. 19. OU will play its first conference game at home against in-state rival Oklahoma State on Aug. 26.
Closing non-conference play is a road matchup against SMU on Sept. 19. Other notable games include Big 12 contests against rival Texas at home on Sept. 26, reigning conference champions TCU on Oct. 7 in Fort Worth, and a second game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 21 in Stillwater.
The Sooners’ regular season will end on Oct. 28 with a home game against Baylor. In total, OU will play 19 regular season games, including 10 conference games and nine home games.
Oklahoma finished the 2020 season with a 1-12-2 record in Mark Carr’s first year as head coach. OU’s lone win was a 1-0 victory in double overtime against Kansas State in the final game of the season.
