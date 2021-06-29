You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners release 2021 season schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sydney Sharts

Freshman defender Sydney Sharts passes ball against OSU on Nov. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma’s 2021 schedule was released Tuesday.

The Sooners will play an exhibition match against Air Force on Aug. 9 before opening the season on the road against Houston on Aug. 19. OU will play its first conference game at home against in-state rival Oklahoma State on Aug. 26. 

Closing non-conference play is a road matchup against SMU on Sept. 19. Other notable games include Big 12 contests against rival Texas at home on Sept. 26, reigning conference champions TCU on Oct. 7 in Fort Worth, and a second game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 21 in Stillwater.

The Sooners’ regular season will end on Oct. 28 with a home game against Baylor. In total, OU will play 19 regular season games, including 10 conference games and nine home games.

Oklahoma finished the 2020 season with a 1-12-2 record in Mark Carr’s first year as head coach. OU’s lone win was a 1-0 victory in double overtime against Kansas State in the final game of the season.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments