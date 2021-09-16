OU soccer: Sooners’ offense shines in 4-2 win over Utah Valley

In the 28th minute of Thursday’s game against Utah Valley, sophomore midfielder Cailey England linked with senior forward Lauren Tovy for Oklahoma’s first lead since Sept. 3.
Three minutes later, the Sooners’ lead doubled.
Effortlessly, in a one-on-one encounter, senior forward Jazzy Richards sunk a shot to the left and improved Oklahoma’s (4-4-1) advantage to 2-0 in the 31st minute. Similarly, with less than 15 minutes remaining, senior defender Olivia Ogle kicked her first goal of the season to hand the lead back to OU, and with three minutes left on the clock, freshman forward Ella Pappas seamlessly scored to seal the 4-2 win for Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ offensive abilities were not only highlighted by their two goals in two minutes. In the first 16 minutes, they had threatened Utah Valley (5-3) with four shots, and increased that to 24 on the night — the second-most they have put up this season. Just four days earlier, OU attempted a season-low six shots against No. 3 Virginia.
Head coach Mark Carr was impressed by his squad’s performance in the first half, but retention of their upbeat offense was vital. So, at halftime, all he and the Sooners discussed was keeping their foot on the gas.
“I thought we responded really well in the first half,” Carr said. “We thought that we should’ve put the game out of sight earlier, but credit to Utah Valley, they found a way and got back into the game. We had a decision to make on where we’re gonna put our foot on the gas, and we did.”
Utah Valley was not intimidated, though. Five minutes after Oklahoma took a 2-0 edge, the Wolverines capitalized on a penalty kick to cut the Sooners’ lead to 2-1. In the 63rd minute, UVU evened the score with a goal inside the far right post.
Ultimately, though, the two goals supplied by Ogle and Pappas, and the Sooners limiting UVU to eight shots despite its average of 13.7, fended off the Wolverines. The four goals the Sooners scored in Thursday night’s shootout ties for the most they have scored this season. Defensively, redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas protected the 4-2 lead with two saves.
“I think you saw a resilient team (and) a lot of people that played their all tonight, and that’s what teamwork is,” Carr said. “Stat-wise, we’re well-deserving of the victory.”
Coming off two losses to No. 3 Virginia and NC State, OU needed a response. It got just that, along with an increase in confidence that will be essential this weekend.
“It gives you confidence,” Carr said. “I still think we’re a work in progress but up until this point — halfway point of the year — (I) couldn’t be more pleased with where we’re at.”
Now, having concluded its non-conference slate, Oklahoma will head south to face SMU at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on ESPN+.
“SMU is another ranked opponent, they’re ranked higher than us so we gotta recover tomorrow,” Carr said. “The mindset (we have is that) we’re hungry. We wanna do our best against them to get a result and knock them off, but it won’t be an easy game.
“They’re a talented team and we’ve got a really hungry OU soccer team here that’s excited about Sunday.”
