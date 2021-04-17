OU soccer: Sooners notch first win under Mark Carr, best Kansas State, 1-0, in double-overtime

Oklahoma (1-12-2, 1-11-2 Big 12) upset Kansas State (3-9-2, 3-7-0), 1-0, in its regular season finale in a double-overtime thriller.
Oklahoma started the first half with an aggressive mentality and did not let up throughout, getting off nine shots and four on goal to K-State’s one. The Wildcats stood firm against the Sooners’ offensive aggression, however, with goalie Peyton Pearson picking up four saves.
OU’s determination on offense led to the team picking up six fouls in the half to K-State’s three. Despite the Sooners’ persistence, neither team was able to find the back of the net through the first 45 minutes.
The second half was played to a different tune, with the Wildcats picking up intensity on offense, and giving Oklahoma more of a defensive workout. The Sooners and sophomore goalie Leah Radow were up to the task, holding K-State scoreless still in the second half.
On the offensive side of the ball, OU was unable to get much momentum going in the second half, playing with the same intensity as the first. The Sooners continued to get shots off in the second half, but were unable to score.
With the score still tied, 0-0, at the end of regulation, the aggression of both teams diminished in the first overtime. Neither team was able to gain the upperhand in overtime 1, and despite leading the Wildcats, 16-6, in shots, the Sooners settled in after 100 minutes for a second overtime.
Both teams showed signs of fatigue in the second overtime but remained poised and looking for an opportunity. Oklahoma was able to get four shots off against K-State, but it seemed the season would end in a deadlock until a nice assist by junior Megan Reilly and a bug goal by freshman Cailey England finally gave the Sooners the win they’d been looking for, having outshot the Wildcats 20-6 on the day.
The victory is the Sooners’ first under first-year head coach Mark Carr, who was hired to replace Matt Potter in January 2020.
