OU soccer: Sooners' matchup at West Virginia moved to 11 a.m. CT Oct. 2 due to weather

Oklahoma’s matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown has been pushed back to 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 2, the program announced Friday morning.
🚨 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 🚨Tonight's scheduled match against WVU in Morgantown has been rescheduled for 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬, Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. CT! More info » https://t.co/ul5Lfqv5sV | #Sooners pic.twitter.com/vWuLH1MUz8— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 1, 2021
The shift in schedule is a result of weather interrupting the Sooners’ arrival in Morgantown, pushing back a game that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 1. Additionally, the conference battle won’t be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, but instead, live stats will be accessible on WVUSports.com.
Oklahoma enters the contest with a 4-7-1 record, including a three-game losing streak. It will face the 7-2-1 Mountaineers who have only fallen to No. 4 Virginia and No. 7 Penn State.
Since the two programs began meeting in 2012, WVU has dominated the all-time series 11-0. In the most recent meeting on Oct. 23, 2020, the Mountaineers took down the Sooners 1-0.
