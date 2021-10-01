You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners' matchup at West Virginia moved to 11 a.m. CT Oct. 2 due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Cailey England

Sophomore midfielder Cailey England during the match against Utah Valley on Sept. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown has been pushed back to 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 2, the program announced Friday morning.

The shift in schedule is a result of weather interrupting the Sooners’ arrival in Morgantown, pushing back a game that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 1. Additionally, the conference battle won’t be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, but instead, live stats will be accessible on WVUSports.com.

Oklahoma enters the contest with a 4-7-1 record, including a three-game losing streak. It will face the 7-2-1 Mountaineers who have only fallen to No. 4 Virginia and No. 7 Penn State.

Since the two programs began meeting in 2012, WVU has dominated the all-time series 11-0. In the most recent meeting on Oct. 23, 2020, the Mountaineers took down the Sooners 1-0.

Newsletters

Load comments