 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners, Mark Carr add Rogers State transfer Brooke Amos

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Carr

OU soccer head coach Mark Carr before the scrimmage against Air Force on Aug. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma announced the acquisition of sophomore transfer Brooke Amos on Thursday.

Amos, a Tulsa native and younger sister of current Sooners senior forward Bri Amos, played her freshman season at Rogers State in Claremore. She started 15 of 16 games she played in and scored one goal last season.

"We are excited to add more depth to our midfield unit with Brooke," Oklahoma coach Mark Carr said in a press release. "Brooke is an Oklahoma native and had a very good freshman year at RSU. She is highly motivated and wants to test her abilities at our level.

"Through our conversations, she was determined and adamant that she wants to be a contributor to the next steps in our project here at OU."

Amos marks OU's fourth offseason transfer addition, along with Emma Hawkins from Central Arkansas, Taylor Hunter from North Texas and Kinzie Short from Nebraska.

"I decided to transfer to OU to be in environment that allows me to grow as a student-athlete," Amos saidi in a press release. "OU provides the atmosphere for me to be challenged and be surrounded by a great support system. I have grown up an OU fan and can't wait to compete as a student-athlete here."

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments