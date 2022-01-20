OU soccer: Sooners, Mark Carr add Rogers State transfer Brooke Amos

Oklahoma announced the acquisition of sophomore transfer Brooke Amos on Thursday.
Another Sooner added for 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮! @MCarrSoccer, #Sooners announce addition of transfer Brooke Amos » https://t.co/lBgJFDa7QB#BoomerSooner ☝️⚽ pic.twitter.com/XRyykZ7qvR— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) January 20, 2022
Amos, a Tulsa native and younger sister of current Sooners senior forward Bri Amos, played her freshman season at Rogers State in Claremore. She started 15 of 16 games she played in and scored one goal last season.
"We are excited to add more depth to our midfield unit with Brooke," Oklahoma coach Mark Carr said in a press release. "Brooke is an Oklahoma native and had a very good freshman year at RSU. She is highly motivated and wants to test her abilities at our level.
"Through our conversations, she was determined and adamant that she wants to be a contributor to the next steps in our project here at OU."
Amos marks OU's fourth offseason transfer addition, along with Emma Hawkins from Central Arkansas, Taylor Hunter from North Texas and Kinzie Short from Nebraska.
"I decided to transfer to OU to be in environment that allows me to grow as a student-athlete," Amos saidi in a press release. "OU provides the atmosphere for me to be challenged and be surrounded by a great support system. I have grown up an OU fan and can't wait to compete as a student-athlete here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.