OU soccer: Sooners lose to Texas Tech 2-1, ending 6-game win streak

Although Oklahoma found itself in several potential scoring situations in its game against Texas Tech on Sunday, only one was successful as the Red Raiders handed the Sooners their second home loss of the season, 2-1.
The Sooners came into the match on a six-game winning streak, but were unable to continue it against the Red Raiders. Oklahoma played aggressively but ultimately finished the game with 13 shots, five shots on goal, and a goal by redshirt senior forward Bri Amos in the 83rd minute.
Goalkeeper Olivia Ramey, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week last week, allowed a goal each to Texas Tech sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams and senior defender Hannah Anderson. OU coach Mark Carr said the two scores were the difference in the contest.
“What it came down to today were the two chances that Texas Tech took and two of our mistakes, and that’s the difference,” Carr said. “Every game is close in this league.”
𝘎𝘖𝘖𝘖𝘈𝘓 🗣️Leo Weber » @brianna_amos‼️ pic.twitter.com/9GQQX9HFJw— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 2, 2022
OU had numerous chances to get on the board, however, with the combined effort of Texas Tech senior goalkeeper Madison White and the Red Raiders defenders on OU corner kicks, only Amos’ goal made it through to the net.
One shot in particular from sophomore forward Leonie Weber in the 79th minute just barely cleared the crossbar, creating more disappointment for the Sooners.
Keep firing, #Sooners! Weber with a nice cross in to Amos. 📺 » ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/GTHVSV9k4S— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 2, 2022
Although OU scored only one goal, Carr often looks at what his players do in the game and not necessarily the result, so he was pleased with his team’s effort on the pitch Sunday.
“It’s ironic because I was disappointed with the performance against Iowa State and not the result,” Carr said. “But I'm happier here with the performance and not with the result today. We’ve got to do better on our finishing, because at this level you get punished.”
One notable player absent from action against Texas Tech was Oklahoma’s leading scorer, senior forward Emma Hawkins. Hawkins was seen wearing a boot on her right foot against Iowa State on Sept. 29.
OU could benefit from her return before its Bedlam home game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 as it looks to begin a new winning streak.
“You see a group now with a pattern that is continuing to respond,” Carr said. ”Continuing to work, and continuing to compete, so yeah we are disappointed with the loss, but now we’ve got to turn our attention to Bedlam and learn from that.”
