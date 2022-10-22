OU soccer: Sooners' freshmen succeeding early, illustrating strength of Mark Carr's 2022 recruiting class

Oklahoma needed a change following five consecutive losing seasons.
After the Sooners recorded just one win in his 2020 debut season, head coach Mark Carr was quick to begin reshaping the roster.
For 2022, Carr signed the No. 11 recruiting class nationally and the best in the Big 12, according to Top Drawer Soccer.
So far this season, the class has contributed team leaders in assists (forward Alexis Washington), minutes played (defender Hali Hartman) and games started (Hartman). The class also played an important role in leading Oklahoma to an upset win over No. 12 TCU on Thursday night.
“They are all such a special group of young women,” Carr said. “A special group of kids. They want to lead. They are proud of playing for OU soccer and representing the university.”
Carr initially turned to Dallas to find future Sooners. Defender Cassie Clifton, forward Morganne Eikelbarner, midfielder Michelle Pak, and goalkeeper Olivia Ramey and Hartman were among the standouts he found in the area.
“That was a real hotbed in that scenario,” Carr said. “There’s just a fire and abundance of talent. I think a lot of those kids (are ones) I’ve known through my time at US Soccer. I spent eight years at US Soccer, so I knew their abilities and their characters. It was those kinds of pre-existing relationships and their clubs and just knowing where to go really quickly.”
After inking five players from south of the Red River, Carr reached out to his IMG Academy connections in Florida and found a dribbling phenom in Washington.
“She was a standout from the first time we saw her,” Carr said, “So when you see a player like that, there is just no question that you want her.”
Washington has always been an OU fan. She even dressed up as Sooner football players when she was younger and says she feels at home with her teammates in Norman.
“I think we all mesh pretty well because we all get along well together,” Washington said. “There’s a whole bunch of us. It was a bit nerve-wracking at first but we all clicked together and with the other girls on the team I think we’ve just all come together.”
That family effect Washington was in search of has paid off as she was recently named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Women’s Midseason Top 100 Freshmen list at No. 23, an honor she credits to her teammates.
“I couldn’t have gotten those assists if they weren’t in a position to receive the ball,” Washington said. “Their encouragement has helped me to improve and get in those opportunities to create those chances.”
Washington has already tied the OU single-season record for assists with eight and Oklahoma still has two more regular season games before diving into the postseason. She knows she can set the new record in that time and is up for the challenge.
Meanwhile, Hartman, a defender from Grand Prairie, Texas, has shown great durability by playing a team high 1,383 minutes this season. She credits her early accomplishments to her trust in Carr and the rest of the staff in their effort to recruit her to Oklahoma.
“My recruiting process was very easy,” Hartman said. “June 15 going into my junior year Mark called me. It’s a great school, they offered everything I could possibly want, everything I could need, so it was a no-brainer that I was supposed to be at Oklahoma.”
The four-star prospect, according to Top Drawer, had other interest from high-profile schools like LSU and Notre Dame. However, Carr’s pitch and overall interest quickly made it apparent that she was meant to be a Sooner.
“I believe in his vision and what he is doing with the team,” Hartman said. “I believed that I could be an impact player for this team. This is a great school, I’m getting my education. It was just perfect, I had to come here.”
Eikelbarner’s recruiting process was a bit different than Hartman or Washington’s, as she took control of where she wanted to go. The four-star prospect from Plano, Texas, received a few offers during her freshman year of high school but decided by her senior year that she wanted to play in Norman.
“I reached out to Mark because I knew he was a great coach and he was really quick in getting me down here and showing me the campus,” Eikelbarner said. “From the start he was really supportive of my needs and what he thought would be best for me as well as all of the other staff people, so it was a really good experience.”
Just like Hartman and Washington, Eikelbarner raved about Carr’s relationships with his players and how it makes them feel comfortable with each other on and off the field.
“(The coaches) always tell us that they are our biggest support staff no matter how well we are doing in our game and they’ll always be there for us,” Eikelbarner said. “They always told us that they want to treat us like the young women that we deserve to be.”
Eikelbarner was also quick to mention her relationship with Clifton. She says the two have been playing together since they were in grade school, so it was just an added bonus to come to OU and play with her again. Eikelbarner will be looking to Clifton in the future for a pass or two to increase her goal count for this season. Her three scores are already most among Sooners freshmen.
Carr noted Eikelbarner’s goals come at especially crucial times, like when OU played Iowa State at home in late September.
The game came down to the final minutes and Oklahoma was behind in the 84th minute. Eikelbarner’s goal started a rally that led to three goals in a six minute period and ultimately propelled OU to a 3-1 victory.
Carr described the kinds of players he wants as competitors with great character and integrity, players who love OU, and young women who want to fight for championships by developing and bettering themselves as part of his team.
With the combined accomplishments of Washington, Hartman and Eikelbarner along with the rest of the freshmen class, Carr’s goals are being met and progress is being made in Norman.
“We try and get the best soccer players with the best talent here at OU,” Carr said. “So far, all these kids have that inside of them and that’s a really cool thing. They want to be great, they want to be part of the OUDNA.”
