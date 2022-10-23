OU soccer: Sooners fall to West Virginia 3-2 in Senior Day home finale

Oklahoma fell to West Virginia 3-2 on a windy Sunday afternoon in Norman.
The Sooners (8-6-3, 3-4-1) started their Senior Day home finale by scoring two early goals against WVU (6-4-7, 3-1-4) with the first coming from junior midfielder Cailey England.
With redshirt senior forwards Bri Amos and Emma Hawkins assisting her, England scored her first goal of the season and the third of her career.
“We train that a lot,” head coach Mark Carr said. “Bri does that all day long, she finds Emma and Emma just plays a brilliant ball across the goal, and then with Cailey, what a finish. It’s nice for Cailey, she’s obviously been trying to score all year, so for her to score, it's a great moment for her.”
𝘾𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙔‼️ First goal of the season for @EnglandCailey!@brianna_amos » @emmahawkins_2 » England 💥18' | OU 1, WVU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/D0epkTh4BG— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 23, 2022
The Sooners kept the momentum going with freshman forward Chelsea Wagner scoring a goal of her own in the 33rd minute on an assist from sophomore forward Leonie Weber and increasing OU’s lead to 2-0.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇 🗣️ Chels finds the back of the net and it's 2-0, #Sooners!@cpwags10 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/mmCzFPOU82— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 23, 2022
Despite those exciting goals, WVU answered with three of its own in the 38th, 72nd and 79th minutes on 17 shots. West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey tallied five saves and shut OU down after halftime.
“This league is cruel,” Carr said. “You’ll get punished if you are not competing, and working, and fighting, and running and tackling.”
OU finished the game with nine shots, six saves, and 15 fouls. Senior goalkeeper Makinzie Short ended her day with three saves, including a diving catch in the 12th minute.
𝘉𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯' early. @shortkinzie with the save! 🧤📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Rkn9ntyNBG— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 23, 2022
Oklahoma will need to work on “not letting crappy goals in the box,” Carr said, in practice ahead of facing Texas in its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Austin.
“We have a training session on Tuesday, we’ll work to correct some of those things and then play Texas again,” Carr stated. “A lot of games are won or lost in your boxes, so it's just like getting out to a goal, standing up to a goal, tackling, and defending your goal with everything you have.”
