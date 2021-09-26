You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners fall to Texas 4-3 after game-winning goal in 90th minute

Megan Reilly

Senior midfielder Megan Reilly takes a free kick during the game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-7-1) fell to Texas (6-3-2) 4-3 on Sunday in Norman. 

OU garnered two goals from senior midfielder Megan Reilly in the 56th and 68th minute. The Sooners battled until the end, tying the game 3-3 in the 84th minute after the Longhorns scored in their own goal. UT later scored a game-winning goal in the 90th.

At the start, Texas asserted themselves as the attackers with two early goals in the 37th and 40th minute. The Sooners ended the half trailing the Longhorns with only one shot attempt compared to their five. 

Texas began the second half much like they ended the first, scoring a quick goal to grab a 3-0 lead in the 53rd minute. However, OU later tied the game 3-3 in the 84th minute, before the Longhorns eventually broke the tie. 

Next, Oklahoma will take on West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 on the road.

