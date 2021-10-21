OU soccer: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State 3-2 in double-overtime Bedlam thriller on road

Oklahoma (6-10-1, 2-5-0 Big 12) dropped a close road Bedlam matchup losing 3-2 to Oklahoma State (8-5-2, 3-2-1) in double overtime on Thursday night.
The Sooners put up an offensive fight, scoring in the final 15 minutes of regulation to overcome a 2-0 deficit after allowing two goals by the Cowgirls in minutes 22 and 53. Ultimately, Oklahoma State was able to fend off the comeback with a goal in the 106th minute in the second overtime to end the game.
The first half saw only Oklahoma State find the goal with a score in the 22nd minute by senior midfielder Grace Yochum. The Cowgirls struck again early in the second half when junior forward Megan Haines found the back of the net in minute 53.
The Sooners quickly needed a spark, and that spark was senior forward Jazzy Richards, who evened the score late in the second half with goals in minutes 76 and 81. The first overtime was scoreless, but the game came to an end in the second overtime with a goal by Oklahoma State freshman forward Samiah Phiri.
Oklahoma will play its last regular season away game at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Ames, Iowa where they will take on Iowa State on ESPN+.
