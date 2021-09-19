You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners fall to No. 24 SMU 1-0 on road in final nonconference matchup

Nikki Panas

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas attempts to save a ball during the match against Utah Valley on Sept. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma was defeated by No. 24 SMU 1-0 on the road on Sunday night, closing out its nonconference slate.

The first half of the contest was marked by OU’s (4-5-1) seven shots and stout defense that held SMU (6-1) to one shot. On their second shot, though, the Mustangs reached the back of the net to go ahead 1-0 at the 59th minute.

Despite putting up seven more shots in the second half, including redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas putting up her second shot on goal of the season, the Sooners were unable to respond and fell short to their second ranked opponent in the past week. SMU’s four saves disrupted OU’s offensive drive.

The Sooners outshot the Mustangs 14-2 and held a 5-1 edge from the corner, but with zero saves and 13 fouls, they couldn’t muster an upset. Senior forward Bri Amos led Oklahoma with four shots and two shots on goal. Right behind Amos, freshman forward Ella Pappas attempted three shots and one shot on goal.

OU will kick off its conference schedule against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Lubbock.

