OU soccer: Sooners fall to Houston 3-1 on road in season opener

Cailey England

Sophomore midfielder Cailey England during the scrimmage against Air Force on Aug. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (0-1-0) fell to Houston (1-0-0) 3-1 on Thursday night in Houston after a close first half.

Neither team was able to gain a quick advantage as the ball went back and forth around midfield early on. Sooners senior forward Bri Amos was able to get a good shot off an Oklahoma break, but the play was broken up by Houston’s freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia. 

OU junior goalkeeper Leah Radow had a pair of back-to-back stops, including a big stop in the sixth minute to give the Sooners a shot of momentum that enabled the team to make a push upfield.

The 19th minute saw a Houston corner kick placed well but punched out by Radow. Houston  freshman Ava Alaniz quickly recovered, however and was able to get around Radow for a Houston goal. That led to a brief burst of momentum for the Cougars, seeing them make multiple pushes up the field but being stopped short by a ready Sooners defense.

Oklahoma shot back into contention in the 28th minute after a costly mistake by Houston’s Gracia off an Amos shot led to a rebound and goal for the Sooners’ sophomore midfielder Cailey England.

Each team attempted multiple corner shots but was unable to capitalize as the half came to a close. As the 45 minute mark passed, the score remained 1-1 with OU leading Houston, 3-1 in saves and each team having taken five shots.

The Sooners controlled the pace early in the second half, making multiple pushes upfield but being unable to convert. Radow continued to make saves for OU, totaling four on the night.

Amos kept taking  well placed shots and ended the game with three, but was unable to connect due to Gracia’s work on the goal line. Gracia totaled three saves on the night.

The game remained seemingly deadlocked until a strong push and a well placed cutback by Houston led to a Cougars goal by Adriana Hutson, putting Houston up 2-1 in the 65th minute. The Cougars didn’t wait long before extending their lead in the 68th minute off a throw in recovery from Cordelia Cross.

The remainder of the half saw the Sooners, then trailing 3-1, receive multiple opportunities to score off corner kicks, but fail to convert. Oklahoma ended the game with nine shots to Houston’s 11 and four saves to the Cougars’ three.

Oklahoma will remain in Texas where it will travel to Beaumont on Sunday to face Lamar University at 7:30 p.m. CT on the Western Athletic Conference Digital Network.

