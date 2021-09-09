OU soccer: Sooners fall 5-0 to NC State

Oklahoma (3-3-1) fell 5-0 to North Carolina State (4-1-2) on Thursday in a shutout defeat.
Moving on to Sunday. FINAL | NC State 5, OU 0#Sooners | #PunchUp pic.twitter.com/x2d5czIMQT— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 9, 2021
Despite taking five shots in the half, the Sooners were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, which they were afforded few. NC State’s defense was more than capable of fending off Oklahoma's advances.
The Wolfpack began their shutout in the 32nd minute as sophomore forward Jameese Joseph landed an assist to sophomore midfielder Jaiden Thomas, who was able to find the back of the net to put NC State up 1-0.
The Wolfpack used the momentum from their initial goal to maintain an offensive push, ending the half with a 2-0 lead after a goal by freshman defender Cara Elmendorf in the 38th minute. NC State ended the first 45 minutes with five shots to match the Sooners’ five.
The second half did not see much change in momentum for Oklahoma. The Sooners struggled to combat the Wolfpack’s offense. NC State was able to again increase their lead in the 54th minute with a goal by junior defender Lulu Guttenberger to put them up, 3-1.
The Wolfpack scored in minute 57 off the foot of freshman midfielder Emika Kawagishi and in minute 89 by Guttenberger. Despite the 5-0 loss, the Sooners tied the Wolfpack in shots at nine and saves at three.
Oklahoma’s next matchup will be Sunday, Sep. 12 in Charlottesville against Virginia. The matchup will be televised on the ACC Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.