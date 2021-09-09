You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners fall 5-0 to NC State

Mark Carr

Head coach Mark Carr during OU's game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-3-1) fell 5-0 to North Carolina State (4-1-2) on Thursday in a shutout defeat. 

Despite taking five shots in the half, the Sooners were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, which they were afforded few. NC State’s defense was more than capable of fending off Oklahoma's advances. 

The Wolfpack began their shutout in the 32nd minute as sophomore forward Jameese Joseph landed an assist to sophomore midfielder Jaiden Thomas, who was able to find the back of the net to put NC State up 1-0.

The Wolfpack used the momentum from their initial goal to maintain an offensive push, ending the half with a 2-0 lead after a goal by freshman defender Cara Elmendorf in the 38th minute. NC State ended the first 45 minutes with five shots to match the Sooners’ five.

The second half did not see much change in momentum for Oklahoma. The Sooners struggled to combat the Wolfpack’s offense. NC State was able to again increase their lead in the 54th minute with a goal by junior defender Lulu Guttenberger to put them up, 3-1.

The Wolfpack scored in minute 57 off the foot of freshman midfielder Emika Kawagishi and in minute 89 by Guttenberger. Despite the 5-0 loss, the Sooners tied the Wolfpack in shots at nine and saves at three. 

Oklahoma’s next matchup will be Sunday, Sep. 12 in Charlottesville against Virginia. The matchup will be televised on the ACC Network.

