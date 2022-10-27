OU soccer: Sooners fall 3-1 at No. 17 Texas in regular season finale

Oklahoma fell to No. 17 Texas 3-1 on Thursday night in Austin.
The Sooners (8-7-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) could not stop the regular season Big 12 champion Longhorns (13-1-4, 7-0-2) who tallied 14 shots, nine on goal, and six corners, OU finished the night with eight shots, four on goal, and one corner. Oklahoma’s defense had five saves to Texas’ three.
Texas forward Trinity Byars scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute off an assist from midfielder Lexi Missimo and midfielder Carlee Allen. The Longhorns scored soon again when defender Emma Regan found the top left of the net in the 16th minute off an assist by forward Sydney Nobles.
The Sooners finally responded in the 34th minute when sophomore forward Bailey Wesco drew a penalty, then sophomore forward Leonie Weber knocked in the penalty kick. OU finished the half down 2-1.
𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟‼️ After Bailey Wesco draws the penalty in the box, Leo Weber converts the PK and the #Sooners are on the board! 📺 LHN pic.twitter.com/f1gZxGbzkH— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 28, 2022
The Sooners switched things up in the second half by putting freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey in for senior goalkeeper Makinzie Short. Short finished the game with three saves and two goals allowed. Ramey finished the game with two saves and one goal allowed.
The Longhorns were able to score the final goal of the game in the 60th minute when defender Emily Jane Cox found the bottom left of the net with the assist of Missimo Texas was able to finish the regular season undefeated in Big 12 play, and has just lone loss — against No.2 North Carolina on Aug. 25 — on its record.
Oklahoma will next play in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Championship which begins on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Round Rock, Texas.
