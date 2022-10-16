OU soccer: Sooners fall 2-1 at Kansas State; Bailey Wesco scores lone goal

Oklahoma (7-5-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (6-8-2, 2-4-1) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan.
Oklahoma finished the game with an aggressive 15 shots, seven on goal, and two yellow cards. Senior forward Bri Amos led the charge for the Sooners with three shots and one yellow card.
The Wildcats had 11 shots, five on goal, and one yellow card in comparison. KSU also had seven corners to OU’s five.
Goalkeeper Alainia Werremeyer anchored Kansas State’s defense with six saves. Meanwhile, Oklahoma senior goalkeeper Makenzie Short returned from an injury suffered against Tulsa on Sept. 8, and finished with three saves.
The first half started slowly, with neither team able to find the back of the net. In the 42nd minute, right before halftime, KSU forward Sophie Harlan scored with the assist from midfielder Adah Anderson.
The second half started much the same, with neither team scoring until the last 10 minutes. In the 80th minute, Wildcats midfielder Caylee Thornhill scored the decisive goal, assisted by midfielder Bailey Nemechek.
The Sooners responded immediately when sophomore forward Bailey Wesco found the back of the net in the 80th minute, assisted by freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner. The goal by Wesco wasn't enough to put Oklahoma on top, however.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇 🗣️Bailey Wesco finds the back of the net! @WescoBailey81' | OU 1, KSU 2 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xFRfJrJxYO— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 16, 2022
Oklahoma will next play against TCU at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.