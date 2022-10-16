 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners fall 2-1 at Kansas State; Bailey Wesco scores lone goal

Bailey Wesco

Freshman forward Bailey Wesco during the match against Utah Valley on Sept. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (7-5-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (6-8-2, 2-4-1) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan.

Oklahoma finished the game with an aggressive 15 shots, seven on goal, and two yellow cards. Senior forward Bri Amos led the charge for the Sooners with three shots and one yellow card.

The Wildcats had 11 shots, five on goal, and one yellow card in comparison. KSU also had seven corners to OU’s five.

Goalkeeper Alainia Werremeyer anchored Kansas State’s defense with six saves. Meanwhile, Oklahoma senior goalkeeper Makenzie Short returned from an injury suffered against Tulsa on Sept. 8, and finished with three saves.

The first half started slowly, with neither team able to find the back of the net. In the 42nd minute, right before halftime, KSU forward Sophie Harlan scored with the assist from midfielder Adah Anderson.

The second half started much the same, with neither team scoring until the last 10 minutes. In the 80th minute, Wildcats midfielder Caylee Thornhill scored the decisive goal, assisted by midfielder Bailey Nemechek.

The Sooners responded immediately when sophomore forward Bailey Wesco found the back of the net in the 80th minute, assisted by freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner. The goal by Wesco wasn't enough to put Oklahoma on top, however.

Oklahoma will next play against TCU at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments