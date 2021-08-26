OU soccer: Sooners fall 2-0 to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (1-2-0) fell 2-0 to Oklahoma State (2-1-0) on Thursday night in a physical Bedlam matchup.
The beginning of the game saw the Sooners gain momentum early, pushing the ball up the field and putting pressure on the Cowgirls’ defense. Oklahoma picked up three fouls in the first ten minutes.
Pace changed when, in the 17th minute, Oklahoma State’s senior forward Gabriella Coleman was able to place a shot in the bottom center of the goal to put the Cowgirls on the scoreboard.
OSU continued to push the ball well after that, surpassing the Sooners in shots and ending the half with five to OU’s four. Oklahoma State sled the game as the first half came to an end, 1-0. The Sooners tallied six fouls in the first 45 to OSU’s three.
OU started the second half with new life, jumping to a more aggressive approach and, while still allowing the Cowgirls to move the ball up the field, breaking up the offensive slow once there.
OSU was able to break through this last line of defense in the 58th minute when Summer Chaffin found her target on a cross shot to extend the Cowgirls’ lead to 2-0. From the 72nd to 75th minute, three yellow cards were given; two to Oklahoma and one to OSU.
With time winding down on the Sooners comeback hopes, neither team was able to get much going later into the second half, bringing the game to a close in favor of the Cowgirls.
The Sooners will return to John Crain Field at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 23 with Nebraska on Sooner Sports TV.
