OU soccer: Sooners drop 4th straight game with 2-0 loss to No. 12 West Virginia

After posting a season-low two shots, the Sooners suffered their fourth straight loss in a 2-0 defeat to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday.
In the first period, West Virginia (8-2-1) threatened with four Mountaineers tallying shots and two reaching the goal. With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half, WVU junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon reared back from the bottom right, but redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas fended the attack with her first save to keep the contest scoreless.
Out of the locker room, the Mountaineers gained control with the addition of 12 more shots, including seven on goal, and two goals. With three more saves in seven minutes, Panas continued to play an essential role in containing the West Virginia offensive. Despite her efforts, the Mountaineers’ offensive power erupted when WVU’s freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran sailed a shot in to push the Mountaineers ahead 1-0 at the 63rd minute.
12 minutes later, West Virginia improved its lead to 2-0 with a quick counter by sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy. At the 76th minute, OU’s freshman forward Ella Pappas attempted to respond with a shot from the top, but it was blocked.
Oklahoma’s (4-8-1) struggle was accompanied by its leaders, senior forward Bri Amos and senior forward Jazzy Richards, both being unable to produce a shot or assist.
Next, OU will face its fourth Top 25 opponent in No. 5/No. 10 TCU. The meeting will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, and will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
