OU soccer: Sooners defeat Utah Valley 4-2 in last nonconference home game

Oklahoma (4-4-1) defeated Utah Valley (5-3) 4-2 on Thursday night.
The Sooners’ offense had a strong night, finishing with 11 shots on goal. In the 29th minute, senior forward Lauren Tovy gave OU a 1-0 lead on a shot that rolled past the Wolverines’ goalkeeper. Just three minutes later, freshman forward Keera Melenhorst found an opening to senior forward Jazzy Richards, and Richards strutted to the goal and easily slid in the second goal for her team.
But UVU came roaring back, with two goals of its own in the 36th and 64th minute, tying the score at 2-2.
But senior defender Olivia Odle, who scored her first goal of the season, gave Oklahoma back the lead in the 75th minute. Later, freshman forward Ella Pappas drilled OU’s fourth goal in the 87th minute.
Senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas also had two saves.
Oklahoma will complete its non-conference slate with a meeting against SMU at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on the road.
