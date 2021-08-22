You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners defeat Lamar 4-0 on road for 1st win of season

  • Updated
Megan Reilly

Senior midfielder Megan Reilly during the scrimmage against Air Force on Aug. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-1) shut out Lamar (1-1) 4-0 on Sunday night in Beaumont, Texas, matching its win count from last season only two games into the 2021 fall slate.

The Sooners had an electric start, capturing momentum early with their first shot — a miss off the goalpost by junior forward Alexis Strickland — coming only three minutes into the match. Their first goal came shortly after when freshman forward Leonie Weber scored in the seventh minute to put OU up, 1-0. Freshman defender Muriel Kroflin assisted on the goal.

Oklahoma maintained momentum throughout the first half, keeping the ball upfield and amassing a slew of shots. Its second goal came from senior forward Jazzy Richards in the 36th minute to extend the Sooners' lead to 2-0.

The Sooners further extended the lead to end the half with a goal by senior forward Molly Feighan in the 44th minute. The end of the first half saw OU lead Lamar, 3-0.

The Sooners continued their dominant run through the remainder of the game, taking their lead one step further. A perfect cross from senior midfielder Megan Reilly led to an off-the-head goal by senior forward Bri Amos in the 67th minute.

In addition to OU’s four goals, the Sooners were able to shut out Lamar, topped off by a diving save from freshman goalkeeper Une Georgsen in the 83rd minute.  Oklahoma took 21 shots to Lamar’s seven in the contest.

The Sooners will return to Norman where they will face Oklahoma State in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 26 on Sooner Sports TV.

