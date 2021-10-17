OU soccer: Sooners defeat Kansas State 2-1 for 2nd straight win

Oklahoma (6-9-1) defeated Kansas State (6-8-2) in a 2-1 slugfest on Sunday.
The Sooners held the Wildcats to a single goal on Sunday. and scored two of their own in minutes 21 and 49 to pick up their second conference win.
Oklahoma was able to control the pace early, maintaining a fast tempo and getting early looks on the goal.
The Sooners scored for the first time in the 21st minute when junior forward Alexis Strickland was able to find the net after a deflected shot by freshman forward Leonie Weber left the goalkeeper off her feet.
Oklahoma ended the first half up 1-0 with seven shots to Kansas State’s eight, five saves to the Wildcats’ one, and tallied two fouls to KSU’s nine.
Kansas State struck early in the second half, finding the back of the net to even the score in the 46th minute. The Sooners retaliated in the 49th with senior forward Bri Amos scoring a goal off an assist from freshman forward Leonie Weber.
Next, the Sooners take on Oklahoma State (7-5-2) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in Stillwater for this season’s second installment of Bedlam. Previously, OSU defeated OU 2-0 on Aug. 26.
