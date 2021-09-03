OU soccer: Sooners defeat Kansas City 2-1 in double-overtime thriller

Oklahoma (3-1-0) defeated Kansas City (2-3-0) 2-1 in a double-overtime thriller on Friday night.
The Sooners started the game in attack mode, pushing the ball immediately and picking up two quick shots in the first seven minutes. One of those shots resulted in a goal by senior forward Bri Amos off a well-fed assist by freshman forward Ella Pappas in the seventh minute.
𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 makes the dream work 🥅@alexisstrickk ➡️ @ellarpappas ➡️ @brianna_amos 💥📺 @BallySportsOK | #PunchUp pic.twitter.com/BjsTtfBZU8— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 3, 2021
Pappas, who made her first start with the Sooners on Friday night following a stellar performance against Nebraska on Sunday that included her first collegiate goal, continued to display an aggressive mindset throughout the first half. She racked up up three shots in only 23 minutes of play.
Sophomore midfielder Cailey England matched Pappas with three shots, having played and helped maintain tempo for the Sooners for all 45 minutes of the first half. After 45 minutes, Oklahoma led Kansas City, 1-0, on Amos’ goal, and tallied 15 shots to the Roos’ one. OU had a 6-1 advantage over Kansas City in corner kicks, and had six fouls to the Roos’ four.
The Sooners, while beginning the second half with a more methodical approach, thoroughly maintained momentum in the second half until a goal by Kansas City’s Kassi Ginther in the 71st minute tied the game. The goal came off the Roos’ second shot of the game, and one of just two in the second half.
While the Sooners’ shot count continued to climb throughout the half as they regained momentum, they were unable to convert. England established herself further as a prominent part of the matchup, adding two shots to her previous three and ending regulation with a game-leading five.
Despite an exciting final five minutes, which saw Oklahoma pick up six fouls and mount multiple drives to the goal, neither team was able to find the net for the remainder of the second half, ending regulation and going into a first overtime tied, 1-1.
The first overtime saw the Sooners make multiple runs at the goal, increasing their shot count to 24, but they were unable to score. Kansas City had no shots in the first overtime, and the score remained 1-1 as overtime two began.
With eight minutes remaining in overtime two, senior forward Jazzy Richards called game with a goal off an assist from freshman forward Leonie Weber.
‼️𝗝𝗔𝗭𝗭𝗬 𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦‼️@RichardsJazzy wins it for the #Sooners on a 𝘨𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘯 header! 💥FINAL | OU 2, KC 1 pic.twitter.com/Mv09vd9LPn— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 4, 2021
OU led the contest 26-3 in shots, 8-3 in corners and had one save. Next, Oklahoma will return to John Crain field for a 5 p.m. CT bout on Sept. 5 with North Texas televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
