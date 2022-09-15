 Skip to main content
OU soccer: Sooners defeat East Tennessee State 4-1 on road for 3rd straight win

  • Updated
Bri Amos

Senior forward Bri Amos during the match against Utah Valley on Sept. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-2-2) defeated East Tennessee State (2-3-2) 4-1 on Thursday afternoon in Johnson City.

The Sooners ended the night with a whopping 24 shots and ten shots-on-goal with four goals. Redshirt senior forward Bri Amos, sophomore forward Leonie Weber, sophomore defender Sheridan Michel and senior forward Emma Hawkins each scored a goal in the win.

OU started slow in the first half but rallied in the second half as Weber scored a goal from a corner-kick after some help from an ETSU defender.

Thirteen minutes later, Hawkins scored her fourth goal of the season, tying Amos for the team lead.

The Sooners continued their scoring streak with a goal by Sheridan Michel in the 61st minute.

Amos scored five minutes later from an assist by freshman forward Chelsea Wagner, giving the Sooners a 4-0 lead over the Buccaneers until ETSU’s Grace Eatz scored, cutting the lead to 4-1.

Oklahoma continues its road trip when it takes on Murray State at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Murray, Kentucky.

