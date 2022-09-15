OU soccer: Sooners defeat East Tennessee State 4-1 on road for 3rd straight win

Oklahoma (4-2-2) defeated East Tennessee State (2-3-2) 4-1 on Thursday afternoon in Johnson City.
The Sooners ended the night with a whopping 24 shots and ten shots-on-goal with four goals. Redshirt senior forward Bri Amos, sophomore forward Leonie Weber, sophomore defender Sheridan Michel and senior forward Emma Hawkins each scored a goal in the win.
OU started slow in the first half but rallied in the second half as Weber scored a goal from a corner-kick after some help from an ETSU defender.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇‼️Leo Weber curves in a corner kick with some help from an ETSU defender! 🤷♀️48' | OU 1, ETSU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/dZ7VvhFsuQ— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 15, 2022
Thirteen minutes later, Hawkins scored her fourth goal of the season, tying Amos for the team lead.
Lefty 𝘚𝘛𝘙𝘐𝘒𝘌 🔥@emmahawkins_2 has scored in four of the #Sooners last five games! 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/8whiUuMRev— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 15, 2022
The Sooners continued their scoring streak with a goal by Sheridan Michel in the 61st minute.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇. 𝘚𝘏𝘌𝘙𝘐𝘋𝘈𝘕‼️Back-to-back games with a goal for @Sheridan_m12!62' | OU 3, ETSU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/s05Xz8wUxY— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 15, 2022
Amos scored five minutes later from an assist by freshman forward Chelsea Wagner, giving the Sooners a 4-0 lead over the Buccaneers until ETSU’s Grace Eatz scored, cutting the lead to 4-1.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇. 🤌@cpwags10 » @brianna_amos67' | OU 4, ETSU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/G7QPajmbfe— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 15, 2022
Oklahoma continues its road trip when it takes on Murray State at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Murray, Kentucky.
