OU soccer: Sooners defeat Baylor 2-0 on road for 5th straight win

Oklahoma (6-2-2) defeated Baylor (2-5-2) 2-0 on Friday night in Waco. With the win, the Sooners extended their winning streak to five games.
OU was led by sophomore forward Ella Pappas and sophomore forward Leonie Weber who scored goals in the first and second halves, respectively. Pappas’ goal was her first of the season.
The Sooners began the night with eight shots in the first half, including Pappas’ 33rd minute goal.
𝘎𝘖𝘈𝘓 @ellarpappas‼️First of the season for Ella and the #Sooners are on top!34' | OU 1, BU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/4Tb2lHVTor— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 24, 2022
In the second half, OU received seven fouls before Weber’s goal in the 82nd minute giving the Sooners a 2-0 lead.
𝘓𝘌𝘖𝘖𝘖 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙊𝘼𝙇 🤯OU 2, BU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Btio0TJArU— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 24, 2022
Oklahoma ended the night with 15 shots and ten fouls. The Sooners return home to face off against Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Norman.
