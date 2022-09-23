 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners defeat Baylor 2-0 on road for 5th straight win

  • Updated
  • 0
Bri Amos

Senior forward Bri Amos during the game against Baylor on Oct. 28.

 Parker Shinsky/The Daily

Oklahoma (6-2-2) defeated Baylor (2-5-2) 2-0 on Friday night in Waco. With the win, the Sooners extended their winning streak to five games.

OU was led by sophomore forward Ella Pappas and sophomore forward Leonie Weber who scored goals in the first and second halves, respectively. Pappas’ goal was her first of the season.

The Sooners began the night with eight shots in the first half, including Pappas’ 33rd minute goal.

In the second half, OU received seven fouls before Weber’s goal in the 82nd minute giving the Sooners a 2-0 lead.

Oklahoma ended the night with 15 shots and ten fouls. The Sooners return home to face off against Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments