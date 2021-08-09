OU soccer: Sooners defeat Air Force 2-0 in preseason exhibition

Oklahoma soccer kickstarted its 2021 fall season with a 2-0 exhibition victory over Air Force on Monday night at John Crain Field in Norman.
The Sooners started the game off hot, maintaining a quick tempo and getting shots consistently. Freshman forward Bailey Wesco was able to get off a decent shot in the second minute that, while unsuccessful, made possible a goal by fellow freshman forward Leonie Weber in the third off an assist by senior midfielder Erika Yost.
Oklahoma stayed aggressive through the first 20 minutes of play, tallying eight shots to Air Force’s one. The Sooners also picked up three corner kicks to none for Air Force, but trailed the Falcons in saves 3-0, with Air Force goalkeeper Sydney Davis notching three.
The tone of the game changed as the 20-minute mark passed, and the Falcons proved they weren’t going down without a fight. Where Oklahoma had dominated the pace of play earlier in the half, it struggled to maintain control.
The last 10 minutes of the half saw both teams make strong pushes to the goal, but neither capitalized. At the end of the half, the Sooners still led Air Force 1-0, then totaling 11 shots to the Falcons’ two. Weber and sophomore midfielder Cailey England both delivered three shots.
Davis allowed only Weber’s goal in the first half, notching four of Air Force’s five saves. Both teams picked up two fouls between minutes 20 and 40. Oklahoma was able to get off a number of shots through the first 10 minutes of the second half, but was robbed of the chance at points by Air Force sophomore goalkeeper Cammi Bych, who, while only picking up one save, refused to give up easy goals.
The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Sooners until an assist from senior midfielder Megan Reilly led to an off-the-head goal from sophomore defender Sydney Sharts to put Oklahoma up 2-0 over Air Force.
Oklahoma was able to maintain control through the last 12 minutes of the period, not letting the Falcons get a shot off and holding their total through the second period to three. The Sooners totaled 18 shots through 80 minutes. Nothing came of an extra 20 minutes plus penalty kicks afterward.
The Sooners will kick off the regular season at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Houston.
