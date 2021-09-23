OU soccer: Sooners crushed 7-0 by Texas Tech in Big 12 season opener

To open up Big 12 play, Oklahoma (4-6-1) fell to Texas Tech (8-1-1) in a 7-0 shutout on Thursday night in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders shot out of the gates with junior forward Macy Schultz ripping down the field in the sixth minute to put Texas Tech up 1-0.
The Sooners made pushes to get the ball past midfield, but were unable to fend off TTU’s offensive push led by senior forward Kirsten Davis, who proceeded to complete a first-half hat trick with goals in the eighth, 19th and 33rd minutes.
Oklahoma ended the first half down 4-0 to the Red Raiders and trailing 8-2 in shots. The Sooners also racked up six fouls to Tech’s one in the first half, playing physical in an attempt to attack and shift momentum their way.
Texas Tech maintained momentum in the second half, striking yet again in the form of reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week freshman defender Macy Blackburn, who found the back of the net in the 49th minute.
The Red Raiders continued their dominant run through the remainder of the second half with goals in the 70th and 75th minutes by freshman forward Ashleigh Williams and freshman forward Hailey Palmer respectively.
The Sooners made multiple attempts to stage a comeback, but were ultimately unsuccessful, as Texas Tech snapped the three-year long stalemate by completing the 7-0 shutout. Oklahoma ended the night with five shots to Texas Tech’s 11 and posted 10 fouls to the Red Raiders’ 1.
OU will return to Norman on Sunday to face Texas at 1 p.m. on SoonerSports TV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.