OU soccer: Sooners' comeback falls short in 4-3 loss to Texas; Mark Carr proud his team 'didn't quit'

Oklahoma couldn't help but feel light hearted after a close Red River game ended in loss on Sunday.
While the Sooners’ 4-3 loss to Texas was not the outcome they’d hoped for, OU head coach Mark Carr believed it to be a tremendous step in the right direction for his team. Carr, now well into his second year at Oklahoma, believes there are good takeaways with every tough loss.
“I feel positive coming out of the tough loss (on Thursday),” Carr said. “The character of the team, I want everyone to know that what they saw was the true Oklahoma brand tonight. … Lots of warm feelings for me and how we played and how we came back and didn’t quit.”
The Sooners (4-7-1) traveled to Lubbock on Thursday, where they were shut out 7-0 by Texas Tech. The team’s determination to maintain focus in Sunday’s comeback is what stood out to Carr.
Oklahoma trailed Texas 3-0 before senior midfielder Megan Reilly was able to maneuver through the Longhorn defense to score in the 56th minute. She picked up her second goal of the night in the 68th minute with a perfectly-placed free kick that sailed just past the fingertips of the UT goalkeeper.
“We just knew sticking to our game plan and working together was going to be our main goal,” Reilly said. “Just working together at the end of the day and working for each other. Pressing together, going together, and sticking to our game plan was really what we focused on to get those goals back.”
Reilly’s two goals in the second half sparked a streak of three consecutive unanswered goals for the Sooners who picked up their third goal as a result of Texas scoring an own goal in the 84th minute. However, the Longhorns would score a game-winning goal in the 90th minute to seal their win.
Despite falling short in the rivalry game, Carr is undeterred, noting the goal for his team was more to rebound from Thursday’s defeat than it was to win a rivalry game.
“Texas-OU is a big rivalry,” Carr said. “And there's that fire but more for us it was how we were going to rebound after Thursday night because we knew that that wasn't acceptable. I think everyone’s seen what we're capable of and how we can come back.”
Oklahoma currently sits at the bottom of the Big 12 rankings, tied with Kansas and Kansas State with an intraconference record of 0-2. Its next Big 12 opponent, West Virginia, is currently fourth in the conference behind Texas, Baylor, and No. 1 Texas Tech.
The Sooners, winless through two games of conference play, will look to change that as they take on the Mountaineers at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, in Morgantown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.