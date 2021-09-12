You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners come up short in 2-1 loss to No. 3 Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alexis Strickland

Junior foward Alexis Strickland runs during the game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-4-1) was defeated by No. 3 Virginia (7-1) 2-1 on Sunday. The loss is the Sooners’ second in a row.

After 30 minutes of regulation, UVA found the back of the net and claimed the first goal of the contest. Out of its six shots, one granted OU a goal. In the 47th minute, senior forward Bri Amos and junior forward Alexis Strickland connected to even the score, 1-1.

However, it only took the Cavaliers eight minutes to jump ahead again, after converting on a penalty kick. The PK ultimately afforded the Cavaliers the 2-1 triumph over the Sooners.

Virginia dominated Oklahoma both offensively and defensively, with 21 shots and 10 corners and limiting Oklahoma to six shots and one corner, the fewest the Sooners have put up this season. Comparatively, OU’s offense is only the third team to score against UVA this season.

Oklahoma will aim to snap its losing streak against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. The matchup will be featured on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments