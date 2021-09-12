OU soccer: Sooners come up short in 2-1 loss to No. 3 Virginia

Oklahoma (3-4-1) was defeated by No. 3 Virginia (7-1) 2-1 on Sunday. The loss is the Sooners’ second in a row.
After 30 minutes of regulation, UVA found the back of the net and claimed the first goal of the contest. Out of its six shots, one granted OU a goal. In the 47th minute, senior forward Bri Amos and junior forward Alexis Strickland connected to even the score, 1-1.
47' | 𝙏𝙄𝙀𝘿 𝙐𝙋‼️@brianna_amos and @alexisstrickk team up to find the equalizer for the #Sooners! OU 1, UVA 1 | 📺 » @accnetwork | https://t.co/r3rCwPXHa2 pic.twitter.com/hf6sU3eaG4— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 12, 2021
However, it only took the Cavaliers eight minutes to jump ahead again, after converting on a penalty kick. The PK ultimately afforded the Cavaliers the 2-1 triumph over the Sooners.
Virginia dominated Oklahoma both offensively and defensively, with 21 shots and 10 corners and limiting Oklahoma to six shots and one corner, the fewest the Sooners have put up this season. Comparatively, OU’s offense is only the third team to score against UVA this season.
Oklahoma will aim to snap its losing streak against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. The matchup will be featured on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.