OU soccer: Sooners' Big 12 Tournament run ends with 3-0 loss to TCU in semifinals

Michelle Pak

Freshman midfielder Michelle Pak during the game against TCU on Oct. 20.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (9-8-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) fell to TCU (11-3-5, 5-1-3) 3-0 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night in Round Rock, Texas.

The Sooners beat the Horned Frogs at home earlier this season but finished with only nine shots — just two on goal — and 14 fouls on Thursday. Freshman defender Elizabeth Rapp and senior forward Emma Hawkins also received yellow cards.

In the first half, OU was put at an early disadvantage as TCU senior midfielder Gracie Bryan scored a goal in the fifth minute. TCU then converted a penalty kick in the 39th minute after junior midfielder Cailey England received a foul. OU’s Makala Thomas, a redshirt senior forward, was the only Sooner to attempt a shot in the first half.

TCU extended its lead to a 3-0 goal in the 52nd minute by grad student forward Messiah Bright.

With the match all but over, freshman midfielder Michelle Pak nearly scored in the 76th minute, but her shot bounced off the crossbar.

OU freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey finished the night with two saves.

With the loss, Oklahoma will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. However, the Sooners finished with the best record of third-year head coach Mark Carr’s tenure.

