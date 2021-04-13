OU soccer: Sooners 2021 recruiting class adds 2 international signees

First year Oklahoma women’s soccer coach Mark Carr announced two new international signees for the 2021 class on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are very excited to secure the international caliber of student-athlete in both Leonie and Muriel," Carr said in the press release. "During the recruiting process, we learned that both are incredible, driven young women who are hungry to further their academics and soccer education here in the United States and more so with our project here at OU.”
Wingbacker Muriel Kroflin is from Max-Weber-Schule, Freiburg, Germany. She has played 19 matches for the German Youth National Team and club ball for SC Freiburg. At Freiburg, she helped lead her team to German Youth Bundesliga title in 2019, while also winning most outstanding player in the 2019 German Futsal Cup.
“She is excellent in and out of possession,” Carr said of Muriel. “She fits the physical profile of how we want to play. She loves to get into the attack, get forward, get crosses off and create chances."
Forward Leonie Weber is another recruit from the German National Team. She’s played in the U17 World Cup Uruguay and the U15, U16, U17 and U19 German National Teams. Weber is from Munich, Germany, and plays for Wittelsbacher Gymnasium München High School. There, Weber tallied over 55 goals in 23 matches for Wittlesbacher. The forward has also played club soccer for FC Bayern München II, in which she scored seven goals and helped guide them to the league championship in 2019.
“She is dynamic, a great 1v1 artist that loves to take players on, create chances and score goals,” Carr said of Weber. “Inside the final third, she will get the OU fans off their seats. She is dangerous and has one thing on her mind - to get to the goal."
The signings of Weber and Kroflin brings the Sooners’ total 2021 spring class signees to 13.
Oklahoma (0-12-2, 0-6-1 Big 12) will play its last game of the season against Kansas State (3-8-2, 3-6) at 1 p.m. CT on April 17 in Norman.
