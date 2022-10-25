OU soccer: Sisters Bri and Brooke Amos reflect on 'fun' final ride together with Sooners

Before college, sisters Bri and Brooke Amos often played together in summer leagues and practiced at home in the offseason, creating a fierce chemistry on the pitch, and even a little sibling rivalry.
“We always encourage each other,” said Bri, the older of the two. “But (Brooke) always wants to beat me and I want to beat her. That's just how it is.”
Now, the sisters are continuing their competitive journey at Oklahoma after Brooke transferred to OU from Rogers State before the 2022 season to join Bri, a former Kansas transfer from 2020 who was the Sooners’ leading scorer in 2021.
While Bri and Brooke did go to high school together when Bri was a senior and Brooke a freshman, they never played together on the same team in the regular season at Tulsa Union. Bri’s injury senior year stripped them of that opportunity, but they’re making up for lost time now.
“It’s been fun this year.” Bri said. “You have your best friends on the team, but having your sister is a little bit different. You have someone that has known you. It’s been really fun having someone that close to you. At the same time, playing with someone I've been playing with since I was 10, she knows how I play. You can get a little frustrated when your little sister takes the ball from you in practice.”
The Amos sisters’ father, Chris, coaches a youth girls soccer team back home in Tulsa, and their brother Bradley Amos played soccer at Tulsa Union and later the University of Central Arkansas from 2014-17.
Bri had gone to her brother's soccer game when she was three days old, so she grew up around the game. She continued the tradition of starring in high school by helping Union win three consecutive 6A State Championships from 2015-17. Then she played two seasons for the Jayhawks before coming to Norman.
Meanwhile, Brooke played in 16 games and helped Rogers State keep five clean sheets last season. She scored one goal against Willam Jewel before deciding to enter the transfer portal.
“It was partially a factor,” Brooke said when asked if playing with Bri again influenced her commitment to OU. ”But it was also being so close to home and knowing you have that support system with you. It was just an added bonus.”
Bri and Brooke continue to push each other in practice, which has only bonded them further. It also allows Brooke to learn from someone who has been in the college scene a bit longer and gather experience.
This season Bri is the Sooners’ second leading scorer with five goals on 35 shots. She leads the team with eight yellow cards, showing the aggressiveness and fight she puts into the game. She leads by example and her contributions have been invaluable, according to head coach Mark Carr.
Brooke has more so been on the sidelines and learning at practice in her first season in Norman. While following Bri’s footsteps, Brooke has her own attributes and talents.
“They’re in two different moments in their career,” Carr said. “Bri is on the back end of it and Brooke is on the front. The circumstances are different. Bri’s been here for three years now and has developed into an incredible young woman and strong leader. I think Brooke looks up to that. Brooke looks at that and says “Hey, that's the standard.’”
With Bri graduating this year, Brooke won't be able to have her sister at practice anymore and have the extra shoulder to lean on. Bri has accepted a job in Houston and will also be working on an online MBA program.
Brooke will be looking to improve and play on a team without Bri next season, and while she is sad about Bri leaving, Carr has confidence Brooke will step up.
“Bri’s been with us 2-3 years, so she's had a head start.” Carr said. “This is Brooke's first season. With anything, the more time, the better you get. I have high standards for Brooke, Brooke knows where she is. She got a lot of work to do, but she is a kid that is motivated and driven to get better. I don't think there's a comparison.”
Though close to the end of their days playing together, the sisters still have a couple more games — first the Sooners’ regular season finale against Texas on Oct. 27, then a trip to the Big 12 Soccer Championship. Until the final horn of their last game, they’ll keep pushing each other and leading OU onward.
“They’re both grinders,” Carr said. “They both get their heads down, they both work, they’re both competitors. They’re both incredible young women.”
