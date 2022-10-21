OU soccer scores 'a signature win for our program' with 2-1 upset of No. 12 TCU

Time stood still for Ellie Geoffroy as teammates mobbed her to celebrate one of the most significant goals in Oklahoma’s recent program history.
In the 81st minute of Friday’s contest at John Crain Field, the Sooners were tied 1-1 with No. 12 TCU, when Geoffroy was put in for a corner kick set up by Alexis Washington.
The freshman was thrust into a position she didn’t expect as a defender, but a pass from sophomore forward Leonie Weber put the ball in perfect position. Though typically left-footed, Geoffrey was able to connect with her right and knock it into the top right of the net. Then she just stood in awe as her fellow Sooners began to party.
“I couldn't have done this without my team,” Geoffroy said. “Them supporting at practice, them supporting the games. It's just a stellar moment, nothing like it.”
𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 for @elliegeoffroy24 is a go-ahead against the No. 12 Frogs! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVBuybqt3E— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 21, 2022
With the 2-1 win in Norman, OU (8-5-3, 3-3-1 Big 12) snapped the Horned Frogs’ (9-3-4, 4-1-2) two game shutout streak while handing them their first conference loss of the season and first loss in 10 games — their last coming against No. 10 Duke on Sept. 4.
Recording their first ranked victory since 2018, the Sooners displayed immeasurable fight and were rewarded while showing just how far they’ve come in three years. Coach Mark Carr has led OU from winning one game in his first season in 2020 to now knocking off a foe that has made the NCAA Tournament each of the past six seasons and showing potential for even more success.
“Just a great feisty win,” Carr said. “A signature win for our program. Ranked win. These kids have been working for it. And the games are cruel. Like you play well, you're not always rewarded. You're not always rewarded for your hard work, but today we were.”
With four shots, one on goal, and zero corners in the first half, things weren’t looking bright for the Sooners. The OU offense couldn't seem to find a rhythm, and remained scoreless in the first 45 minutes.
In the 34th minute, TCU midfielder Michelle Slater scored the lone goal for the Horned Frogs. TCU ended the first half with 11 shots, four on goal, and six corners and finished the game with 21 shots, six on goal, and 15 corners.
“When you play against TCU you have to defend to a tee,” Carr said. “I mean, at 15 corners, we've defended every one of them, and that's not easy. Then when we got our chances, I mean, just ruthless goals and brilliant goals.
“Kids are gritty. They’re young, they fight, they claw, they hang around. I mean, we have a lot of respect for TCU. I mean, there's a reason that they're league champions. So, you can't run with them all over the field, so we got to have a game plan. We got to be smart when we attacked and we defended.”
Oklahoma needed to switch things around in the second half, so it came out more aggressive and ultimately finished with 10 shots, four on goal, and one corner.
In the 60th minute, Washington was able to slide the ball past a TCU defender to senior forward Bri Amos, who nailed the equalizer and knotted the score 1-1.
We. Are. 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗱. 🔥Alexis Washington » @brianna_amos 💥61' | OU 1, TCU 1 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xyhvGqXtUF— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 21, 2022
“We knew we had to keep the score close.” Carr said. “Not even at 1-0. We were defending well, playing well, we just couldn't let the game get away from us. So we knew that at halftime as long as we kept it to one, that we would always have had a chance to be in the game.
We just said listen, keep it to one, defend, do the right things, and what chances are going to come? They're going to start pushing and sending players, and we just capitalize on our chances on the counter attack. They've done it all year long, like they never get down. They play 90 for 90.”
In the 86th and 87th minutes, TCU was able to register three corners, but senior goalkeeper Makinzie Short staved off the Horned Frogs’ scoring efforts at the end.
Short suffered an injury against Tulsa on Sept. 8 and was tested in a 2-1 loss to Kansas State in her first game back, then had to defend one of the nation’s top teams in TCU. She finished with five saves against the Horned Frogs.
“It was a tough injury,” Short said. “It was mentally straining. When you come back into the team, you really have to get ingrained back into the team. To come back in the last game, it sucked that we lost, but we come back in and we show that we can play against any team and we can beat any team.”
“We've been through a hell of a season so far. Last weekend was not the results we wanted, and coming back and winning against a ranked opponent, that is so awesome. All week and all season, we put in so much work to get there and like that, the work officially paid off.”
OU’s defense and timely answers on offense paved the way for Geoffroy’s goal, which improved the Sooners to an even record in conference play with two regular season games remaining before the Big 12 Championship begins Oct. 30.
“This puts us in a perfect position,” Geoffroy said. “We just gotta keep doing what we do. Keep fighting, keep winning. We don't know where we'll be, but if we keep playing like this, who knows?”
