OU soccer: Resilient Sooners fend off North Texas for 2-2 double-overtime tie

In the 84th minute of Sunday’s game in Norman, freshman forward Leonie Weber gathered a deflection and kicked the ball past Mean Green goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.
Two minutes prior to Weber’s goal, North Texas took a 2-1 lead over Oklahoma with a corner kick and deflection, but her response fended UNT from a victory. Though Oklahoma (3-2-1) was unable to pull off the upset in its third straight overtime battle, head coach Mark Carr commended his squad for its consistent intensity.
“They’re just resilient, they just bounce back,” Carr said. “They don’t let anything phase them and they play the game in front of them. I have every belief in this group (that) when things go against them, in terms of adversity, they’re always gonna bounce back, and you saw that tonight.
“I’m really proud. In six weeks, the progress we’ve made has been incredible.”
UNT posed a threat, offensively and defensively, to OU. Prior to the squads’ Sunday night meeting, the Mean Green had only allowed three goals all season and had a combined 24 points in their five games and two exhibitions.
The beginning of the night game looked similar to the ending. In the 28th minute, the Mean Green (3-1-2) took the lead, but senior forward Jazzy Richards quickly interrupted it with her third goal of the season just eight minutes later.
Against Fuller — a transfer from Vanderbilt, who became the first woman to appear in and score in an NCAA college football game last fall — Oklahoma put up two goals, tying the most Fuller had allowed to any other opponent this season. That was in part to the depth in Carr’s lineup, which includes six freshmen.
“We’ve got so many pieces, we’ve got so many different personalities,” Carr said. “When you have those different tools in your toolkit, it’s a great choice for me to have as a coach. We’ve got lots of different weapons (and) we’re still growing.”
On the other side of the ball, Oklahoma also had 10 saves against North Texas, which has taken the most shots in Conference USA this season. For 16 minutes in the second half, freshman goalkeeper Une Georgsen filled in for redshirt senior Nikki Panas as a result of Panas’ involvement in a collision. Panas re-entered the game after UNT’s second goal.
Despite its 18 shots, 10 saves and five corners, OU was incapable of scoring in the two overtimes to clinch the victory. That serves as a motivator for the Sooners as they conclude their four-game home stand and will face two ACC opponents this upcoming week.
OU has a prime opportunity to return to form when it travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face North Carolina State and No. 7 Virginia. Oklahoma will square first off against NC State at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
“I think you can see the evolution of this team,” Carr said. They’re disappointed, they’re sad because we didn’t win, and that’s a testament to the group, like they want to win, they’re driven to win.
“I know this group (and) that they’re not going to be satisfied. They're gonna want to get back to work (and) they’re gonna wanna improve.”
