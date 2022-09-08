 Skip to main content
OU soccer: Morganne Eikelbarner scores first career goal as Sooners defeat Tulsa 1-0 on road

  Updated
  • 0
Bri Amos

Senior forward Bri Amos during the game against Kansas on Oct. 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-2-2) defeated Tulsa (3-2-1) 1-0 on Thursday night in Tulsa.

The Sooners took the victory over the Golden Hurricanes with a goal from freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner in the first half. This was OU’s second win of the season and Eikelbarner’s first career goal.

The Sooners started the first period with seven shots on goal in the first ten minutes, but none were successful until sophomore forward Ella Pappas assisted Eikelbarner in the 31st minute.

The second half included seven more OU shots, but the Sooners were unable to increase their lead against Tulsa. Oklahoma left the Hurricanes’ field with 23 total shots, seven of which came from senior forward Emma Hawkins, eight shots on goal and 12 fouls.

Next, Oklahoma takes on Oral Roberts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Tulsa.

