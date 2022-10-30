OU soccer: Michelle Pak's late goal lifts Sooners to 1-0 win over Texas Tech in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

Sixth-seeded Oklahoma defeated third-seeded Texas Tech 1-0 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Championship thanks to a last second goal from freshman midfielder Michelle Pak.
With 11 seconds left in regulation, Pak left-footed a tip-in toward the bottom left of the goal and past diving Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White to push the Sooners (9-7-3) past the Red Raiders (9-4-6).
𝙎𝙊𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙒𝙄𝙉‼️‼️‼️‼️@michellepak03 CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/HsTAMOCi3t— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 31, 2022
In a defensive struggle, the goalkeepers starred for most of the game. Sooners freshman Olivia Ramey recorded two saves while Red Raider White charted two.
Overall, OU talled 11 shots, three on goal, and five corners. In turn, TTU had 15 shots, two on goal, and eight corners. Each team struggled to get an offensive start in the first half.
The stonewall defenses remained strong going into the second half, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net until the very last minute. The Sooners came out aggressive with two yellow cards in the second half, and the Red Raiders came out with one yellow card as well.
Finally, Pak provided a breakthrough with her third collegiate goal and gave the Sooners the chance to continue tournament play for a shot at the Big 12 championship.
Oklahoma will move on to the Semifinals to play second seed TCU at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Round Rock, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.