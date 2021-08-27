OU soccer: Joe Castiglione, 1,045 rowdy fans support improving Sooners during Bedlam home loss

From his perch in the press box, Joe Castiglione gazed down on the rowdy crowd of 1,045 filling John Crain Field on Thursday night.
Sooner fans showed up in droves to OU soccer’s Bedlam home opener to witness Oklahoma’s two biggest schools go head-to-head. The buzzing crowd, armed with crimson noisemakers, returned to the Sooners’ home stadium after COVID-19 precautions kept them away over a year ago. For the first time in a while they witnessed Bedlam in top form, with the Sooners and Cowgirls having a physical and competitive rivalry bout.
Since Castiglione arrived in Norman in 1998, OU has won 20 national championships across numerous sports under his leadership. His soccer program isn’t among those champions, and is coming off a 1-12-2 season, but he remains supportive and optimistic nonetheless.
“First of all, it's great to see a tremendous crowd at a sporting event,” Castiglione said. “It’s been a couple years since we’ve been able to enjoy that, but you look from one end of the grandstands to the other and to the top all the way down to the field and it’s full… Bedlam always brings out the best in everybody. This is really a great crowd and we’re very appreciative of everybody that came out.”
Sooner Nation brought the noise tonight. Welcome back, fans! We missed you! #Sooners | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/vkjONIJaTi— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 27, 2021
The Sooners (1-2-0) began the game hot, gaining possessions and controlling the ball well, but Oklahoma State (2-1-0) swiftly snatched momentum in the 17th minute with a goal. The Sooners responded well, competing with the Cowgirls throughout the half, refusing to give anything easy.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas made her first start of the season in the contest. The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native, who typically starts for the Sooners but missed their Aug. 19 season opener against Houston and Aug. 22 matchup with Lamar with an unspecified injury. In her return she picked up a save, but the Sooners ultimately were unable to hold off OSU in the second half, falling in Bedlam 2-0 despite outshooting the Cowgirls 11-10.
“She’s such a leader,” head coach Mark Carr said of Panas. “She’s been in big games and is a presence… There’s a lot of calmness to her, and a big game like tonight in Bedlam, you need players like that on the field.”
Carr, now in his second season with Oklahoma, was excited about the Bedlam turnout, citing the importance of showing his players they’re backed by their classmates, other OU coaches and administrators.
“The atmosphere was great,” Carr said. “That means a lot to me and it means a lot to our student athletes. Moving forward, we need people in the stands making noise. Ultimately it’s about us creating energy and we did that but I want us to inspire the fans to get on their feet and make some noise and really be the 12th man for us.”
So far, the Sooners have been able to mesh well behind the aggressive mindset Carr has adamantly enforced. In only three games OU has pushed the ball upfield for 41 total shots. The Sooners' opponents have totaled only 28 in that span.
“Coach Carr is doing a heck of a job,” Castiglione said. “Being able to have a full squad, having injuries and opt-outs last year, and you always have graduations that you have to reload your roster. We have some exciting transfers to go with a great freshman class and we’re getting super leadership from our upperclassmen… Sometimes it has to be a little bit of a baptism by fire, but that’s okay. That’s how you get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.