OU soccer: Jazzy Richards' golden goal gives Sooners consecutive overtime wins for 1st time in over 20 years

Jazzy Richards practiced this scenario dozens of times before.
Now, with just over eight minutes left in the second overtime of Oklahoma’s home match against Kansas City, opportunity presented itself. The crowd went silent as freshman forward Leonie Weber inbounded the ball.
Richards, a senior forward and go-to option for Oklahoma, knew she had to focus on what she could control. As Weber’s corner kick sailed toward her, she rose to the occasion perfectly, heading the ball into the goal and giving the Sooners (3-2-0) a 2-1 victory over the Roos (2-3-0) in the 103rd minute on Friday night.
‼️𝗝𝗔𝗭𝗭𝗬 𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦‼️@RichardsJazzy wins it for the #Sooners on a 𝘨𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘯 header! 💥FINAL | OU 2, KC 1 pic.twitter.com/Mv09vd9LPn— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 4, 2021
“We executed what we practiced,” Richards said. “We said this is our chance to put the game away. We had a few before that that we should have, so we knew that we had to capitalize and we did. … Great pass from Leo. That’s all we can ask for."
Richards’ golden goal electrified John Crain Field and the Sooner faithful in it, which, due to six OU fouls in the final five minutes of regulation, had grown tense. That tension was released with exuberance at Richards’ game winner, which gave OU its second straight double-overtime victory following its Aug. 29 defeat of Nebraska.
Oklahoma coach Mark Carr, who has already tripled his win total from last season early in his second year in Norman, recently spoke of his desire to hear the Sooners’ fans voice themselves more in games. He got his wish Friday night.
“The minute we stepped onto the field, I felt this energy from them,” Carr said. “They’re like the 12th man for us and it’s so important. We can hear their noise, and they’re shouting and screaming and pushing the ball into the goal, so I’m really proud to have fans back in the stands. It was awesome.”
Despite an early momentum-building goal by senior forward Bri Amos, Oklahoma struggled through the majority of Friday’s victory to convert shots on goal. The Sooners ended the night with 26 shots to Kansas City’s three.
That, coupled with the late-game fouls and senior defender Olivia Odle’s red card in the 84th minute, could’ve overwhelmed Carr’s team last season. However, this season’s new-look squad, which endured being down a player the last 16 minutes of regulation after Odle’s ejection, matured quickly and was up to the task.
In result, the Sooners have now won multiple overtime games for the first time since 2019, and did so in back to back contests for the first time in at least 20 years.
“A year ago we would have quit and given up,” Carr said. “(Tonight) there was some real adversity that hit with a player down, 1-1. You look at the stat column, we were in control, but tonight we weren’t good in terms of some of the things we did. … If you’ve got 26 shots on goal, you have to be converting those. There’s no excuse.”
Next, Oklahoma will return to John Crain field for a 5 p.m. bout on Sept. 5 with North Texas on Bally Sports Oklahoma. While the Sooners will look to improve on aspects of Friday’s game, Carr is optimistic about what he witnessed, noting his team’s responsiveness amid adversity.
“The character, the grit,” Carr said. “Just finding a way. That’s what we do at OU. That’s the expectation. Even when you don’t play your best, you find a way to get a result.”
