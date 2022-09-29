OU soccer: Freshman Olivia Ramey steps up as Sooners goalkeeper

Olivia Ramey was fully prepared for her first collegiate start against Tulsa.
When Oklahoma’s senior goalkeeper Makinzie Short got injured, Ramey was there to take her place and had a “seamless transition,” according to Sooners coach Mark Carr. Prior to the Tulsa game on Sept. 8, Short suffered an undisclosed injury.
“Makinzie has been outstanding for us in the opening six games,” Carr said. “When we recruit goalkeepers here at OU we want the best, and that's what we have here in Makinzie and in Olivia. So yeah, just unfortunate in terms of a player going down with an injury, but that's why we train everyday, that's why we develop players everyday, and Olivia since then has stepped in and done really well for us.”
“Makenzie is completely healthy and she's probably been cleared for about four sessions,” Carr added.
But even with Short back and healthy, Ramey could be here to stay as the starting goalkeeper for Oklahoma.
“She's available and available for selection and that will be the decision I have to make,” Carr said when talking about a possible return for Short.
Ramey has quickly started to become a key asset to OU’s starting lineup. In five games she has recorded three shutouts against Tulsa, Murray State and Baylor. In those three games, she has also made 10 saves.
Carr said Ramey's performance so far has been nothing but outstanding.
“She jumped in the goal against Tulsa, and that's not an easy game when you play a rival and then Oral Roberts, another in-state rival.” Carr said. “There's always a lot of emotions in there, and obviously we went on the road.”
When asked about Ramey’s most recent performance against Baylor, Carr gave credit to the work she has put in day in and day out to lead the team to success early on. Oklahoma hasn't missed a beat despite Ramey being a true freshman.
“You saw it last weekend against Baylor,” Carr said. “I mean she doesn't look like a freshman. She made some big saves, very calm, very level headed. She had a seamless transition and that's a credit to her. Credit to (OU assistant goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel), she works with her everyday and it's just a credit to the daily work and daily grind.”
From the outside looking in, Ramey is handling the pressure well. She has taken home Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors twice already this season.
“I mean it's definitely something that did not necessarily come unexpected, but I was prepared,” Ramey said. “I've been learning through practice ever since preseason. The pressure is fun. I love building off pressure.”
Not only has Ramey been dealing with taking over for Short, but she's also been dealing with the transition from high school to college athletics and the higher level of competition that comes with that.
“The energy and the pace for sure is so much higher, but everyone around you is supporting you,” Ramey said when comparing the college environment to high school. “You’re loved, you’re embraced in this environment and when playing at a high level it comes with high energy and high intensity, but it's a blast to be in.”
After a five-game road trip, Ramey and the Sooners are back in Norman to face Iowa State on Thursday.
Whatever happens with OU’s evolving goalkeeping situation, Ramey will continue to stay prepared for adversity.
“I mean I've been training hard,” Ramey said. “I've been learning, I've been working. When an injury happens it's our job to step up and I feel like I was ready to embrace that.”
