OU soccer: Emma Hawkins scores team-leading 6th goal, but Sooners fall 3-1 to Kansas on road

Oklahoma (7-4-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas (8-7-1, 1-4-1 Big 12) 3-1 on Thursday night in Lawrence.
Although the Sooners finished with 20 shots and 10 on goal, all but one were saved by KU goalkeeper redshirt freshman Hayven Harrison.
Oklahoma’s lone goal came from senior forward Emma Hawkins in the 18th minute, bringing her team-leading season total to six.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇 🗣️@emmahawkins_2 converts the PK and the #Sooners are on 🔝!19' | OU 1, KU 0 | 📺 » ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/4n9DNwF3GT— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 14, 2022
Oklahoma started the first half with six shots in the first 20 minutes before Hawkins’ penalty kick goal.
KU answered with two goals of its own after Hawkins’. With Harrison blocking most of the Sooners’ shots and OU getting just 50% percent of its shots on goal, the Sooners could not overtake the Jayhawks.
The second half brought Kansas another goal and after shots from freshman defender Hali Hartman and Hawkins, a last-ditch effort by junior midfielder Cailey England only resulted in another shot on goal and another save from Harrison.
Cailey fires this 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘬𝘦 that has to be saved by the KU keeper! 📺 ESPN+ | @EnglandCailey pic.twitter.com/fkaWpOTj3n— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 14, 2022
OU freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey ended the night with one save.
Oklahoma was also without starting redshirt freshman midfielder Kelis Brown after she suffered a season-ending injury last week.
The Sooners will be on the road again against Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Manhattan.
