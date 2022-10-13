 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Emma Hawkins scores team-leading 6th goal, but Sooners fall 3-1 to Kansas on road

Emma Hawkins

Senior forward Emma Hawkins during the game against OSU on Oct. 6 2022.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (7-4-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas (8-7-1, 1-4-1 Big 12) 3-1 on Thursday night in Lawrence.

Although the Sooners finished with 20 shots and 10 on goal, all but one were saved by KU goalkeeper redshirt freshman Hayven Harrison.

Oklahoma’s lone goal came from senior forward Emma Hawkins in the 18th minute, bringing her team-leading season total to six.

Oklahoma started the first half with six shots in the first 20 minutes before Hawkins’ penalty kick goal.

KU answered with two goals of its own after Hawkins’. With Harrison blocking most of the Sooners’ shots and OU getting just 50% percent of its shots on goal, the Sooners could not overtake the Jayhawks.

The second half brought Kansas another goal and after shots from freshman defender Hali Hartman and Hawkins, a last-ditch effort by junior midfielder Cailey England only resulted in another shot on goal and another save from Harrison.

OU freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey ended the night with one save.

Oklahoma was also without starting redshirt freshman midfielder Kelis Brown after she suffered a season-ending injury last week.

The Sooners will be on the road again against Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Manhattan.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments