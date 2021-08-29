OU soccer: Ella Pappas sinks golden goal to give Sooners 1-0 double-overtime win against Nebraska

Water rained down on Ella Pappas as her OU teammates dogpiled her in celebration.
Seconds earlier, freshman defender Sheridan Michel’s pass sailed over multiple Nebraska defenders and into the Cornhuskers’ box, right in front of the freshman forward Pappas. Undeterred, Pappas took the shot, and sunk her first collegiate goal in double overtime giving the Sooners (2-1) a 1-0 win over Nebraska (3-1) on Sunday.
109' | SOONERS WIN!No questions on this one as @ellarpappas buries it and gives Oklahoma the golden goal win over Nebraska! #Sooners | #PunchUp pic.twitter.com/0W2j6tgfI0— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 29, 2021
After a 1-12-2 first season plagued by COVID-19, head coach Mark Carr was hungry to attain a level of success that would be monumental in the future growth of his program. With the assistance of two freshmen stepping up, Carr’s desire was granted.
“They’re tremendous young women with high ambition (and) high goals for themselves,” Carr said. “To see Sheridan clip that ball (to) Ella and then to Ella to finish that — she finished it like an upperclassman.”
The win wasn’t easy. Regulation was scoreless as both the Cornhuskers and Sooners were powerful on defense. Oklahoma garnered 15 saves, highlighted by senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas. In her second start of the season after missing time due to an unspecified injury, Panas put up a career-high 11 saves, slowing down the Cornhuskers’ 18 shots and 11 shots on goal.
In the first two minutes, two free kicks were granted to the Sooners, but they were unable to capitalize. From then on, the Sooners and Cornhuskers had a combined 24 trips to the goal but no results in regulation.
Coming out of halftime, the OU’s offense had a boost of energy that was evident in three quick shots. In the 59th minute, senior forward Lauren Tovy almost bid Oklahoma the first lead of the game, but the attempt was stopped by Nebraska goalkeeper Sami Hauk.
Nebraska snatched offensive momentum with two promising trips to the box in minutes 85 and 91, but Panas and the OU defense put up two game-saving blocks.
Both teams struggled again on offense until the 105th minute in double overtime. There, Oklahoma took the ball to the goal but the officials declared it a no goal as the goalkeeper launched herself onto the ball right at the goal line. Four minutes later, Pappas responded with the golden goal kick.
In its fourth game of the season, OU collected 17 shots, 15 saves and nine corners. That level of offensive prosperity has been pursued for a year, and is foundational for the Sooners as they aim for similar success in the 15 regular season games to come.
“It’s been a year in the works,” Carr said. “I think you see a new mentality of OU soccer tonight. It’s taken a lot of work, in terms of culture, in terms of identifying the people that want to be part of (a) big program that has big ambitions.”
Next, the Sooners square off against Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 3 in Norman.
“I’m just really proud for the team and really proud for the support staff,” Carr said. “We’re happy with it and we know it’s just the beginning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.