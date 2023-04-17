 Skip to main content
OU soccer coach Mark Carr no longer leading the program, per release

Mark Carr

Head coach Mark Carr during the game against TCU on Oct. 20.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU announced Monday that soccer head coach Mark Carr will no longer lead the program.

“We thank Mark Carr for the time he gave our soccer program, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in the announcement. “We'll begin our national search for a new head coach immediately to build upon the program's successes.”

Carr, who was entering his fourth season as head coach, led the Sooners to a 9-8-1 record in 2022, their first winning season since 2016.

Oklahoma was in the midst of its spring exhibition schedule, with one remaining match against Missouri on April 23.

Carr was hired in January 2022 and coached OU to an 18-31-6 record.

