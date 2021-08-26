OU soccer: Bri Amos, Sooners looking to be 'relentless' on offense ahead of Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (1-1-0) is preparing for its third game of the season on Thursday, and will look to form a winning streak in a Bedlam showdown. Oklahoma State (1-1-0) enters the match having scored four goals across a win against UTSA and a loss to Pittsburgh.
“(Oklahoma State coach Colin Carmichael) has a really established way of playing and they’ve been very successful with what they have done.” OU coach Mark Carr said. “We have to be aware of their direct play, transition moments, and some talented personalities. We have to know what areas of the field we can neutralize what they do and impose what we want to do on the game.”
Perhaps OSU’s greatest offensive weapon is senior midfielder Grace Yochum, who co-led the Cowgirls in goals last year with junior Olyvia Dowell at 12 on the season. In two games this season, Yochum has two goals.
Oklahoma’s strongest player so far this season is senior forward Bri Amos, who in addition to her goal in two games has racked up five shots on goal and three points for the Sooners.
“I knew coming off last season that I needed to produce more up top for my team,” Amos said. “I spent a lot of time on my finishing but also working on getting on to the right space to get shots off. I’d say as a team, we’ve been combining well together which is creating a lot of chances for everyone.”
Amos has an assist to her name this season as well, and has been a go-to for the Sooners when looking to move the ball upfield. Amos was the only Sooner able to get a shot on goal when the Sooners and Cowgirls last met on March 27.
The Cowgirls were able to edge out Oklahoma, 2-0, despite five saves from OU junior goalkeeper Leah Radow. In two games, Radow has already tallied four saves.
“This year we’ve focused a lot on the word 'relentless,'” Amos said. “I think the team as a whole has really bought into the work ethic, mentality, and consistency that being ruthless requires. Along with that, there is a lot of excitement and belief for big things this year that we’re all willing to do anything for.”
The Sooners currently sit second in the Big 12 in scoring offense and assists per game at 2.5 , and points per game at 7.5, proving they’ve bought into this new “relentless” standard. In only two games, Oklahoma has matched its win total from last season.
Despite the hot start, the Sooners will have to be wary of Yochum, Dowel and the rest of the Cowgirls’ efficient offense. The Sooners kick off their Bedlam matchup at 7 p.m. CT at John Crain Field on SoonerSportsTV.
“OSU’s roster is very solid,” Carr said. “Their attacking front five are very dynamic and dangerous so we must be prepared and stick to the game plan.”
𝓑 𝓔 𝓓 𝓛 𝓐 𝓜🆚 » Oklahoma State🏟️ » John Crain Field🕣 » Thursday, 7 p.m.📺 » @SoonerSportsTV🎟️ » https://t.co/bv1HeeEwAl#Sooners | #PunchUp https://t.co/YhiZmMGdaC— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 25, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.