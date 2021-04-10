OU soccer: Bri Amos' goal, Leah Radow's 7 saves can't deliver Sooners in 2-1 loss to Baylor

Junior forward Bri Amos streaked down the middle of the field and nailed the ball past a defender and into the goal.
The forward, aided by a skip pass from sophomore midfielder Sakura Yoshida, tied the score for the Sooners (0-12-2, 0-6-1 Big 12) at 1-1, hoping to pivot them closer to their first win of the 2021 spring season. Baylor (5-5-3, 4-4-3) would not relent, however. Keeping the ball within OU’s 18th box.
Baylor senior midfielder Ally Henderson took a 20-yard shot at the 84th minute that would cripple Oklahoma’s chances of winning with a one shot lead. The Bears went on to defeat the winless Sooners, 2-1, Saturday afternoon in Norman.
77' | GOOOOOOAL!Bri Amos from Sakky Yoshida and we are TIED in Norman!OU 1, BU 1 pic.twitter.com/LVIatQf6tN— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) April 10, 2021
“It was a pretty competitive match,” first year head coach Mark Carr said after the game. "I thought it was pretty back and forth. I thought we had some chances in the first half. Baylor’s a really dangerous team that had a lot of success with (junior forward/midfielder) Taylor Moon, and we knew that. We didn’t deal with her the first half, but in the second we made some changes.
“With all the adversity that we’ve faced with our program the last six months… I think we have to be better. You can’t let opponents have free shots, and you go out and can’t pressure the ball and expect to win games.”
The Sooners remained deadlocked and scoreless with Baylor in the first half of play. Despite that, the Bears dominated OU with 12 shots and five corner kicks in the first 45 minutes. If not for sophomore goalkeeper Leah Radow’s career high seven saves, the Sooners would’ve lost by a much more significant margin.
Radow had five saves in the first half, rendering the game tied and the Bears scoreless at halftime. Although she gave up two scores in the second half, her two saves in the period kept Oklahoma alive until the end.
“I think one of the biggest parts of my game and one of my biggest strengths is always going to be communication,” Radow said of her defense. “So, really utilizing that as my strength and making sure we’re connected, that we’re recovering back on the diagonal, and always staying religious and compact on those goals, is important to keeping those balls in it.”
Oklahoma lost its grip of the game in the second half. With Baylor dominating 53 percent of the total possessions and 20 total shots on the game, the Bears withered OU’s defense through the middle, as OU didn’t pressure the ball out of Baylor’s possession.
Sophomore midfielder Maddie Alyga was the first to score in the contest in the 55th minute. From that point, Baylor attempted six corner kicks and six shots in the period, continuously attacking Oklahoma’s defense. In comparison, the Sooners only mustered three shots and one corner kick in the final period, resulting in OU’s lowly demise to the Bears.
The Sooners will play their last game of the season against Kansas State (3-8-2, 3-6) at 1 p.m. CT on April 17 in Norman.
“We’ve had a lot of struggles,” Carr said. “I think it highlights the gaps that we have, and I think it’s clear we need to add some quality in the attacking area. So that’s something that we’ve really done (with recruiting), and it’s coming.”
