OU Regents approve 1-time payment of interim football coach Bob Stoops, President Joseph Harroz says coaching search is ‘proceeding well’

The OU Board of Regents approved a one-time stipend of $325,000 for interim football coach Bob Stoops during its Thursday meeting at OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
President Joseph Harroz said Stoops, who previously coached OU from 1999-2016 and was named interim Sunday following Lincoln Riley’s departure for Southern California, twice refused the payment before Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione forced him to accept it. Harroz added that Stoops’ payment is identical to Riley’s former base pay.
When discussing Stoops’ agreement to step in and help, Harroz praised the soon-to-be Hall of Famer for his handling of previous difficult situations. Harroz provided general counsel during the NCAA’s 2007 investigation of OU players Rhett Bomar, J.D. Quinn and Jermaine Hardison, who accepted payment from a local car dealership for work they didn’t perform, and said Stoops was completely on board with how the university proceeded.
When Harroz was dean of OU's college of law, he the first person Stoops talked to when he considered retiring following the 2016 season. Harroz questioned why Stoops would leave despite a roster loaded with talent and a premium opportunity to compete for a national championship.
"The best thing for the university is to allow for a transition to occur while we have all the talent available to do it, and the right person is here," Harroz said Stoops told him at the time. "He knew how important that was and he loves the program, so he did the right thing."
Stoops handed the program over to Riley for five seasons, but following Riley's departure Harroz called Stoops to ask if he’d accept the interim coaching position. Stoops, who was on the golf course at the time, immediately said he would, and hurried home to shower before meeting with Harroz and Castiglione.
“He always does the right thing and steps in and steps up,” Harroz said of Stoops and his refusing compensation. “I didn’t take his answer, ‘no,’ seriously the first or second time.
"It seemed like doing the right thing should flow both ways."
Harroz also provided an update on OU’s ongoing coaching search to replace Riley, who left the Sooners after posting a 55-10 record and winning four Big 12 Championships. Riley was introduced as USC’s head coach during a Monday press conference in Los Angeles.
Though he was not present for the portion of the meeting open to the public, Castiglione was spotted by multiple reporters on Thursday. The regents held a lengthy executive session from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for which discussion about the coaching search was on the pre-released agenda.
“The search is proceeding at pace,” Harroz said. “Recruiting is taking place. ... Joe Castiglione is engaged in the search process. ... It is proceeding and proceeding well.
“We know we have to move quickly. We understand that it’s a new environment with the (transfer) portal, but we’re moving aggressively. We’ve got a seasoned and talented team, we’re gonna have a new head coach, and this is going to be a road bump. … We have donors that are even more invigorated and more committed right now, and so if we do this right, which I’m confident we will … I believe we’ll come out stronger.”
Additionally, the regents approved the naming of OU’s new softball stadium as Love’s Field, following a $9 million lead gift from Love’s Travel Stops on Oct. 28. Ground is set to break on the $27 million complex in 2022, and it’s expected to open ahead of the 2024 season.
