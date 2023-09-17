Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the game against Tulsa on Sept. 16.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (3-0) jumped from No. 19 to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Sunday.

The Sooners are coming off a 66-17 victory over Tulsa (1-2) on Saturday, where redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel passed for 421 yards and five touchdowns. 

OU was joined by Big 12 foe Texas in the poll, which was ranked No. 3. Kansas State, TCU, Kansas and BYU all received votes, but not enough to land in the top 25.

Next, Oklahoma will play its first conference contest when it travels to face Cincinnati (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on Fox.

Here's a list of the full top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Mississippi

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida

