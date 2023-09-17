Oklahoma (3-0) jumped from No. 19 to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Sunday.
The Sooners are coming off a 66-17 victory over Tulsa (1-2) on Saturday, where redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel passed for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
OU was joined by Big 12 foe Texas in the poll, which was ranked No. 3. Kansas State, TCU, Kansas and BYU all received votes, but not enough to land in the top 25.
Next, Oklahoma will play its first conference contest when it travels to face Cincinnati (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on Fox.
Here's a list of the full top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Mississippi
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida