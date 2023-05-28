 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU misses 15-team cut, places 17th at NCAA Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Jase Summy

Freshman Jase Summy during the NCAA Norman Regional on May 16.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma fell short of the 15-team cut and placed 17th at the NCAA Championships on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Sooners shot a 287 in round three on Sunday and a 867 in all, falling just one stroke short of advancing to the fourth round.

Sophomore Drew Goodman topped the team leaderboard, shooting for 73 in round three and 213 overall. Freshman Jase Summy place second on the team leaderboard and shot a 214. Both players advanced to the final round of stroke play and will compete for an individual national title.

This story was edited by Louis Raser.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments