OU misses 15-team cut, places 17th at NCAA Championships

Oklahoma fell short of the 15-team cut and placed 17th at the NCAA Championships on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Our ride comes to an end at the NCAA Championships as we miss the cut by a stroke. Proud of this team that gave us our 19th conference championship and set new records. The future is incredibly bright!#BoomerSooner ☝️ pic.twitter.com/HdwwPzcVUz— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 29, 2023
The Sooners shot a 287 in round three on Sunday and a 867 in all, falling just one stroke short of advancing to the fourth round.
Sophomore Drew Goodman topped the team leaderboard, shooting for 73 in round three and 213 overall. Freshman Jase Summy place second on the team leaderboard and shot a 214. Both players advanced to the final round of stroke play and will compete for an individual national title.
This story was edited by Louis Raser.
