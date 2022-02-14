OU men's tennis: With 'bounce in their step,' No. 8 Sooners continue strong start in 7-0 sweep of Drake

Oklahoma has produced its best start to a spring season since 2017, when it finished the year 20-5.
Now, the Sooners are 10-1 and on a five-game win streak. OU coach Nick Crowell and his players believe a key to their success has been their ability to begin each match with an unrivaled energy.
“Our guys have really bought into that,” Crowell said on Sunday. “Coming out from the very first point, having the look in their eye, the bounce in their step. It’s been a really big thing that we’ve been preaching to them, coming out and getting good starts in doubles. 10-1 in the doubles point so far to start the season, so we’re going to try to continue that as we go.”
In the Sooners’ only loss this season, a 4-1 defeat at then-No. 18 Mississippi, they fell in their doubles matches. Since then, the Sooners have not faltered once in doubles play. That continued with a 7-0 sweep over Drake (0-5) in Norman on Sunday.
“We have confidence in all of our guys,” Crowell said. “All of our guys are winners, they can play at the highest level. Our guys are going out and doing their job. They’re working really hard in practice.
"They had great falls and they’re just continuing to build on the momentum because of their hard work, and so we’re just going to keep preaching that. Get in here everyday, work on things and get better.”
In doubles play, junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard took down Jeremy Schifris and Oliver Johansson, 6-1, on court one. Juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo followed that up with a 7-5 over Matija Matic and Evan Fragistas at No. 2 doubles to clinch the point.
Senior Mason Beiler and junior Justin Schlageter’s No. 3 doubles match against Matt Clegg and Reid Jarvis went unfinished after their teammates secured the doubles point.
No. 53-ranked Martinez earned the first singles point for the Sooners, defeating the Bulldog’s Johansson 6-2 and 6-3 on court two. Schlageter won his match 6-2 and 6-2 against Olle Sonesson on court five to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Hotard clinched the match with a 6-4 and 6-3 victory over Matt Clegg at No. 6 singles. Competition continued, and so did the Sooners’ dominating play.
At No. 3 singles, Anselmo bested Matic in straight sets, winning 7-5 and 6-4. No. 54-ranked Mandlik added to the Sooners’ score by defeating Reid Jarvis 7-5 and 6-3 on court four. To close out the day, No. 45-ranked Beiler took all three sets to finally put down Schifris, winning with a 10-4 tiebreaker.
Next, OU receives a well-deserved 11 day break as they transition to outside play. As the weather heats up when the Sooners return at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, they will look to continue their hot-streak against No. 12 Texas A&M (5-0).
“We’re going to start working on our outdoor games,” Crowell said. “Working on our fitness, getting used to serving outside again, doing little things like that.
“Every match, we’ve continued to play a better match. Today we finished it off 7-0. We’ve been trying to do that, and it was good to get that win today.”
