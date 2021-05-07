You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners trounce Denver, 4-1, to advance to NCAA second round

Max Stewart

Then-junior Max Stewart during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 27 Oklahoma (11-14, 1-4 Big 12) moved onto the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 victory over No. 45 Denver (16-4, 5-0 Summit) in College Station on Friday afternoon

Oklahoma started strong in doubles play with the duo of senior Jake Van Emburgh and sophomore Alex Martinez picking up a 6-3 victory over Mattia Ros and Peter Sallay. Junior Mason Beiler and freshman Nathan Han fell, 6-2, to Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and Ignacio Rivero Crespo meaning the duo headed to the final doubles court for the point.

The duo of senior Max Stewart and sophomore Mark Mandlik once led 5-3, but the No. 84 duo of James Davis and Matt Summers fought back and forced a tiebreaker. Davis and Summers used that momentum to win the tiebreaker and give Denver the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.

Singles play started out with sophomore Justin Schlageter picking up a 6-3 win in both sets over Cuesta to tie the match. Freshman Welsh Hotard picked up the 6-2, 6-3, win over Crespo to give the Sooners the 2-1 lead. No. 70 Beiler got the 6-4, 6-1, win over Ros to move the Sooners to one point from victory with the 3-1 lead. Han defeated Sallay 7-6, 6-4, to move the Sooners on to the second round.

The other two matches that were stopped saw No. 86 Van Emburgh lose his first set, 6-1, to No. 99 Davis, but fought back and took the second set, 6-4. Davis led 4-2 in the third set when the match stopped. Martinez won his first set, 6-0, over Summers, but Summers took the second set, 7-6. Martinez led 5-3 in the third set.

Oklahoma will be back in action at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, against the winner of host No. 8 Texas A&M (16-8, 7-5 SEC) and New Mexico (8-9, 6-1 Mountain West). The winner of the match will advance to the NCAA Team Championships which will be held May 17-28 in Orlando.

