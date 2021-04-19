You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners to face TCU in 1st round of Big 12 Championship

Nick Crowell

OU Head Coach Nick Crowell claps during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 19 Oklahoma (10-13, 1-4 Big 12) officially finished fourth in the Big 12 standings and will play No. 7 TCU (15-6, 4-1) in the first round of the Big 12 Championship in Waco.

The Sooners lost both meetings against TCU this season, the first coming on Jan. 24 with TCU winning 4-0 in Fort Worth. The teams met again in Fort Worth on April 11, which saw TCU win, 5-2.

Oklahoma is currently on a three match losing streak with the most recent coming in a 4-2 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The match against TCU is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 in Waco. The match can be viewed at Big12Sports.com.

