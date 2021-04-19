OU men's tennis: Sooners to face TCU in 1st round of Big 12 Championship

No. 19 Oklahoma (10-13, 1-4 Big 12) officially finished fourth in the Big 12 standings and will play No. 7 TCU (15-6, 4-1) in the first round of the Big 12 Championship in Waco.
𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 ready 🏆 #Sooners finish fourth in the Big 12 and will face TCU in the first round of the #Big12TEN Championships on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Waco.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/BCfYy76mqK— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 19, 2021
The Sooners lost both meetings against TCU this season, the first coming on Jan. 24 with TCU winning 4-0 in Fort Worth. The teams met again in Fort Worth on April 11, which saw TCU win, 5-2.
Oklahoma is currently on a three match losing streak with the most recent coming in a 4-2 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
The match against TCU is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 in Waco. The match can be viewed at Big12Sports.com.
