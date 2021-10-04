OU men's tennis: Sooners tally 11 victories in ITA All-American prequalifying round

Six Sooners competed at the ITA All-American singles prequalifying round in Tulsa, earning 11 wins in 14 matches over the weekend.
Freshman Jordan Hasson started the weekend with a win over Florida’s William Grant in three sets, 4-6, 7-6 and 10-5. His second win of the day came in a quick two-set match over Youngstown State’s Laurentiu Mandocescu 6-2 and 6-3, pushing him into the next round.
Sophomore Welsh Hotard was the second Sooner to win both games on Saturday. Hotard opened his weekend with a tight 6-2, 5-7 and 10-6 win over Southern Methodist’s Jordi Redelijk. His second victory came over Omaha’s Hugo Piles in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3, sending him into the next round.
Junior Baptiste Anselmo started his weekend with a win over Hawaii’s Karl Collins, handily defeating him 6-1 in two sets.
Senior Matt Rodriguez earned his first win of the season convincingly over UNLV’s Jackson Atherton in two sets, 6-0 and 6-2, while junior Mark Mandlik tallied another win for the Sooners, defeating Hawaii’s Blaz Seric in a three set battle, 6-3, 3-6 and 10-7. Junior Justin Schlageter ended Saturday’s slate with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Arizona State’s Nicola Cigna, marking the Sooner eighth win of the day.
Mandlik started day two with a victory over UAB’s Michael Lusovsky, 6-0, and 6-4. After dropping the first set, he then won the next two to earn his bid to the qualifying round over Pepperdine’s Andrew Rodgers, 2-6, 6-1 and 7-6.
Hotard opened his Sunday with a win over Texas A&M’s Giulio Perego, taking both sets 7-5. He then defeated Liberty’s Zion Heaven in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1 to advance to the qualifying round.
Schlageter became the third Sooner to move on to the qualifying round on Sunday, starting by beating South Dakota State’s Alex Mandma in two sets, 6-4 and 7-5. His second win came over Pennsylvania’s Kevin Zhu in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2.
Mandlik, Hotard and Schlageter all advanced to Monday’s singles qualifying round, joining junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Nathan Han. Martinez and Han, the No. 13 ranked doubles team in the nation, will also represent the Sooners in the doubles qualifying round.
Anselmo and Mandlik will also compete in the event. No. 46 ranked Mason Beiler has qualified for the singles main draw, beginning on Oct. 6.
